WWE unveiled Liv Morgan photo shoot with new ring clothes

Liv Morgan stayed away for a while. Now she’s back and concentrating on her new feud against Ruby Riott. She also updated Ring Gear and the company has finally taken some new photos of her.

WWE has released pictures from Liv Morgan’s latest photo shoot. She has some of her usual poses, but now she has a 2020 update.

Two different outfits can also be seen in this new photo shoot. As Morgan continues to get a focus on RAW every week, it is very likely that she will add something to this collection.

Below you can see some selected photos from their new photo shoot. Click the link above to see the entire gallery.

Check out these exclusive photos from @YaOnlyLivvOnce! 👀https: //t.co/gkdNPbSp9h

– WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2020