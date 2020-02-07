WWE takes Rusev out of television after contract matters

Advertisement

Rusev was involved in one of the biggest issues when the WWE entered 2020, but he wasn’t featured on Raw this week. There is a reason for that.

The Bulgarian brute has yet to sign a new WWE contract. His wife Lana signed a new five-year contract, but he was still working on the details.

The Wrestling Observer newsletter stated that Rusev was “taken off television”. It later became known that “Rusev was removed from television for a contract dispute”.

Rusev approached rumors that he was suspended by joking. Then he found that an injury didn’t keep him away. It turns out that everything boils down to finance.

It was not specified how much time Rusev had left on his WWE contract.

