WWE superstars react to Eminem's surprising Oscar performance

Eminem performed at the Academy Awards this year and played an 18 year old song. Not many people could pull this off, but Slim Shady did.

WWE superstars and personalities watched the Oscars and commented on Eminem’s performance. Natalya was inspired to publish the lyrics for Lose Yourself on her Twitter timeline.

Appearance

If you had

A shot

Or an opportunity

To take everything you ever wanted

In a moment

Would you catch it

Or just let it slide off?

Peyton Royce said: “Eminem is the coolest too”. Marshall Mathers won an Oscar for “Lose Yourself” 18 years ago. It’s better than ever before Eminem tweets.

Listen, if you had another try, another opportunity … Thank you for having me at TheAcademy. I’m sorry it took me 18 years to get here.

Watch a video below about Eminem’s performance.