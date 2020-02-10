WWE Super ShowDown ticket information still to be published

Advertisement

The WWE Super ShowDown takes place on February 27th. The event could be 15 days away, but that doesn’t mean they’re ready to sell tickets.

Fans in Saudi Arabia are thrilled to see Bray Wyatt’s Fiend vs Goldberg. Wrestling Club, a Saudi Arabian WWE news source, has confirmed that tickets are not yet available for the event. A tweet translated into English states:

Almost 15 days remain on the upcoming wrestling show in Riyadh “Super Showdown” and so far no announcement of the date of the ticket sale!

At this point, they also have no information about when tickets go on sale. The Super ShowDown will likely be an event full of enthusiastic fans, but none of them have their tickets yet.

