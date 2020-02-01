WWE star Paul 'The Big Present' will lead the Netflix family comedy

Advertisement

Netflix has some huge information – actually! – For WWE supporters.

Professional wrestler Paul Wight, more recognized by the stage title The Big Present, will play the lead role in a freshly ordered household comedy collection that the streamer presented on Tuesday.

Aptly titled The great giftThe half-hour sitcom features a fictional model of the WWE star that quickly turns into an inferior and outwitted figure after his teenage daughter came to see him, his spouse, and two different daughters. “Regardless of whether you are 1.80 m tall and weigh 400 kg,” says the description of the present: “He is not the center.”

Allison Munn (Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Daybreak), Reylynn Caster (American housewife), Julia Dönfeld (Pete the cat) and the relative newcomer Lily Brooks O’Briant, who plays the main role as the wife of The Big Present and three children. Josh Bycel (Happy ends) and Jason Berger (LA to Vegas) act as state producers and showrunners.

Although The Big Present is most recognized for his wrestling, he also has an acting profession, with TV credit along with Glad !, Psych and Burn Discover.

Manufacturing on The great giftThe first season with 10 episodes begins the following month in Los Angeles. Do you suggest paying attention?