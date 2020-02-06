WWE rumors make ZERO money from United States network for NXT rights fees

Advertisement

WWE started broadcasting NXT on the USA Network at a very convenient time when AEW Dynamite started broadcasting TNT.

During the fourth quarter 2019 WWE earnings report, the company found that it earned $ 139.3 million this year and $ 72.2 million last year in “core content rights fees”.

PW Insider pointed out that no specific information was given regarding the WWE contract for the broadcasting of NXT in the USA network. They had to put up with an additional hour of production costs, but additional incoming money was not released in the report.

In today’s WWE earnings report, it is interesting to note that the company did not denounce WWE NXT television fees on the USA Network, but that the company paid additional production costs for the series in the second hour.

Voices Of Wrestling noticed a very interesting rumor they heard about how much WWE NXT is broadcast on the USA Network. Rumor has it that WWE is not being paid.

As discussed at the new flagship and wrestlenomics radio eps released tonight, an interesting aspect of the WWE quarterly report next Thursday will be how much money WWE is getting from the United States for NXT. There is some industry whispering that the actual number is $ 0.

Ringside News was informed by a source on Wall Street regardless of whether they had heard the rumor as well.

WWE appears to be avoiding disclosing these numbers in its financial report, which is likely to add weight to this rumor.

– Voices of Wrestling (@voiceswrestling) January 31, 2020