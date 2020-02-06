WWE reports WrestleMania's plan for Shayna Baszler

Advertisement

WWE is on the way to WrestleMania. You already have some plans for the show’s show and might see a new challenger for the RAW women’s title next week.

Shayna Baszler is scheduled for a role at WrestleMania. She has not been featured on WWE television, which could indicate that the company is preparing her for show shows.

Becky Lynch has a RAW women’s title defense against Asuka on RAW next week. Brad Shepard reports that Shayna Baszler will be in Ontario for RAW next week.

According to a source in #WWE, Shayna Baszler is scheduled to appear on #RAW this Monday in Ontario, California.

Baszler may not be Becky Lynch’s only opponent at WrestleMania. The company is reportedly playing with the idea of ​​possibly adding another woman to the mix. One clear thing is that The Queen Of Spades appears to be booked for show shows.

– Brad Shepard of ProSportsExtra.com & OYDKWS (@TheBradShepard), February 6, 2020

