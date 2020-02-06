WWE reports WrestleMania's plan for Shayna Baszler

WWE is on the way to WrestleMania. You already have some plans for the show’s show and might see a new challenger for the RAW women’s title next week.
Shayna Baszler is scheduled for a role at WrestleMania. She has not been featured on WWE television, which could indicate that the company is preparing her for show shows.
Becky Lynch has a RAW women’s title defense against Asuka on RAW next week. Brad Shepard reports that Shayna Baszler will be in Ontario for RAW next week.
According to a source in #WWE, Shayna Baszler is scheduled to appear on #RAW this Monday in Ontario, California.
Baszler may not be Becky Lynch’s only opponent at WrestleMania. The company is reportedly playing with the idea of possibly adding another woman to the mix. One clear thing is that The Queen Of Spades appears to be booked for show shows.
According to a source in #WWE, Shayna Baszler is scheduled to appear on #RAW this Monday in Ontario, California.
– Brad Shepard of ProSportsExtra.com & OYDKWS (@TheBradShepard), February 6, 2020
According to a source in #WWE, Shayna Baszler is scheduled to appear on #RAW this Monday in Ontario, California.
– Brad Shepard of ProSportsExtra.com & OYDKWS (@TheBradShepard), February 6, 2020