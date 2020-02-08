WWE receives great attention for the recent signing

Advertisement

WWE is about announcing that they are crossing a new frontier. This time it brought them some attention to CNN.

Aja Perera signed to WWE, where she will act as the referee. She will actually be the first African-American woman on the WWE’s umpire list.

This signing caught CNN’s attention and they published an article on the recent hiring. When Aja woke up and saw this article, she posted a very open answer.

A year ago my life broke apart, I was at my deepest and I wanted to give up. I wake up this morning and discover that I’m on CNN! Keep fighting! Bet on yourself because life can change instantly! I am so blessed! Who is looking forward to this trip?

We are very happy for Aja Perera. She worked very hard and is likely to appear on WWE NXT before we know it. When she debuts, another historic moment will take place as WWE’s first referee, the African American, leads her first game.

– Aja Smith (@PereraPower) February 8, 2020