WWE Raw Results - February 10th, 2020

Welcome to another live round of the Ringside News WWE Raw results.

Today’s show is accompanied by another fight for the women’s championship between Becky Lynch and Asuka. This match came out of nowhere and could serve as a springboard for a WrestleMania showdown. Lynch has no clear opponents for WrestleMania unless Shayna Baszler debuts soon, so Asuka is the only real option. If so, it would have made a lot more sense if Asuka beat her at Royal Rumble and Lynch desperately chased the title at WrestleMania.

Also tonight, Samoa Joe is back in the team with Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders to face Seth Rollins and his students. This feud is dangerously close to being overwhelmed, as we see that the same people fight every week. If WrestleMania rolls around, we’ll pull our hair out.

Elsewhere, Angel Garza will be back with Zelina Vega at his side tonight, and Ruby Riott could explain what she did last week when she attacked Liv Morgan. And we can expect Drew McIntyre to respond to Brock Lesnar’s attack last week.

And that’s the preview for today’s WWE Raw. Follow us on the Ringside News app as well as on Instagram and Twitter. Enjoy the show!