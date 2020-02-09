WWE PPV scheme 2020: dates, locations for each announced 2020 wrestling event

Advertisement

WWE is the new year with a whole series of shows.

In 2019, 27 events took place between the major brand PPVs, TakeOver events and Saudi Arabia specials, the biggest year in WWE live events to date. So far, there are nine confirmed shows – mostly TakeOver events – with Survivor Series, the last of the Big 4 events, to be officially announced with a location or date.

In 2020, NXT is again central, while the “Wednesday Night Wars” warm up between the WWE sub-brand and All Elite Wrestling. NXT’s TakeOver shows have been widely praised since their inception, with a greater emphasis on the show now that it is on cable TV and not strictly on the WWE network.

This year WrestleMania is going back to the warm Floridian sun, while Tampa, Florida is hosting the biggest show of the year. Raymond James Stadium, home of the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay, is the location for the ‘Showcase of the Immortals’ this year. It is said that Brock Lesnar faces Cain Velasquez during the main event of the show.

Without further ado, here is the announced schedule for WWE’s 2020 slate event.

And as always the card can be changed.

WWE PPV schedule 2020

So far there are nine announced events on the 2020 schedule, with many more. This schedule is updated as soon as shows are announced.

Date

Event

Event location

Place

January 12th

NXT TakeOver: Blackpool II

Empress ballroom

Blackpool, Lancashire, England

January 25

Worlds clash

Toyota Center

Houston, Tex.

January 26

Royal Rumble

Minute Maid Park

Houston, Tex.

February 16

NXT TakeOver: Portland

TBA

Portland, Or.

8 March

Elimination Room

Wells Fargo Center

Philadelphia, Penn.

April 4

NXT TakeOver

Amalie Arena

Tampa, Fla.

April 5th

Wrestling Mania 36

Raymond James Stadium

Tampa, Fla.

August 22

NXT TakeOver: Boston

TD garden

Boston, Mass.

August 23

SummerSlam

TD garden

Boston, Mass.

When is WrestleMania 2020?

WrestleMania 36 takes place on Sunday, April 5 in 2020.

It is going to Tampa this year, with the ‘Grandest Stage of Them All’ store at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This is the fourth time that the state of Florida is organizing WrestleMania, but the first time for Tampa. The previous locations: Orlando (WrestleMania 33 and 24) and Miami (WrestleMania 28).

WrestleMania 35 took place at the MetLife Stadium in Rutherford, N.J.

When is WWE SummerSlam 2020?

SummerSlam 2020 takes place on Sunday, August 23.

When is WWE Royal Rumble 2020?

Royal Rumble 2020 takes place on January 26, live from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Tex.

Some rumors about Rumble include Edge and John Morrison.

When is WWE Elimination Room 2020?

WWE Elimination Chamber takes place on March 8, 2020.

The event is the 10th under the Eliminatiekamer brand and the last event will take place in Houston, Tex.