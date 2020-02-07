WWE NXT Superstar leaves after disagreement

Advertisement

Pro wrestling is sometimes a very difficult business. There are times when things don’t go the way you want them to. Some people may even want to go out, and that happened recently

Fightful Select reports that Taynara Conti has left the company after a dispute. The Brazilian superstar reportedly left the company in January after having a dispute that was believed to be about finance.

In mid-January, we were informed that Conti disagreed with the WWE and “went out”. We described most of the WWE Performance Center as financially motivated, but we didn’t confirm that. However, it was found that her locker was cleared.

Her husband Matheus Costa said: “We can only say that Taynara still has a contract with the WWE.”

Her locker was reportedly “cleared” after she left the WWE Performance Center.

