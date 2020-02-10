WWE NXT Green Light Matt Riddle's comments on Brock Lesnar

Advertisement

Matt Riddle made no secret of the fact that he wanted to face Brock Lesnar. Then the incarnated beast was informed about these social media calls.

Lesnar and Riddle had a short conversation behind the scenes of the Royal Rumble. Essentially, Lesnar told Matt Riddle to stop tagging him on Twitter because there is no match with the two.

Riddle then made a very public statement at the NXT House Show in Las Vegas. He has guaranteed that he will retire Brock Lesnar. This speech was filmed and found its way into the IWC quite quickly.

Dave Meltzer reported on F4WOnline that NXT gave Matt Riddle permission to do this additional excavation at the Beast Incarnate.

Matt Riddle made a follow-up promo last night after the main event at NXT Las Vegas and talked about how he was fired by Dana White (they were at The Pearl, a building that UFC often runs) and how some people don’t like it him, and that he would be the type to retire Brock Lesnar. After everything I’ve been told, NXT has given him permission to pursue the Lesnar stuff.

It is interesting that Matt Riddle was given permission to dig at Brock Lesnar. We’ll have to see if this means that a match on the street is possible. At this point, Lesnar at Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania seems to have his hands full.

