WWE may sell pay-per-view rights to major streaming sites that request content

When WWE launched its network, all pay-per-views, including WrestleMania, were offered at $ 9.99 a month. Now that the WWE network doesn’t have the subscriber numbers the company hoped for, other options could be considered.

Vince McMahon said during WWE’s fourth quarter 2019 earnings statement that they could pursue alternative strategic options for the WWE network.

McMahon added that “there is no better time to exercise the sale of our rights” as the key players “request” for WWE content.

“Well, we have many options. We could go on as we are now, upgrading a tier … we also have an option, there is no better time to exercise the sale of our rights to all majors who, frankly, all majors are really desires our content. This could of course mean a significant increase in revenue. “

Vince McMahon went on to announce a deal within the first quarter of this year.

“With reference to OTT and the interest of key players, we would announce this deal. If we go this route in the first quarter, we will be ready.”

OTT or “over-the-top” is defined as: “A streaming media service that is offered to viewers directly over the Internet and bypasses cable, radio and satellite television.”

Vince McMahon later said that “nothing is a must when it comes to a deal,” and they will “look at what’s available.”

It sounds like “majors” are “screaming” WWE content, and this could include pay-per-views. Later in the call, it was determined that the upcoming tier system of the WWE network could also open up the possibility of microtransactions implemented in the interface.

There are a lot of things WWE can do to make money. It is very interesting that Vince McMahon speaks of the possibility of over-the-top players and sales rights in the same sentence.

Many thanks to The Wrap for the quote