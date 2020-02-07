WWE may repackage the IIconics

Advertisement

The IIconics once held the record for the longest tenure with the WWE Women’s Day team titles. You haven’t seen much since dropping these belts.

Dave Meltzer was recently asked about the status of IIconics. He said WWE is holding them back from television and may be repacking them.

I asked about them a few weeks ago. It was decided to take her off the television. Maybe repack, but the idea was that they would be back.

We’ll have to see when the IIconics reappear, but they may be different next time.

– Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) February 7, 2020

