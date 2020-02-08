WWE is under investigation for violations of federal security laws

Advertisement

There’s a lot going on behind the scenes at WWE, and a law firm wants to take a look at Vince McMahon’s books.

Levi & Korsinsky is a securities firm that warns WWE investors of possible violations of securities law. A statement published by the law firm states:

“Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is informing investors of an investigation into possible security fraud violations by certain officers and directors of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.”

The press release also states that WWE “saw a sharp decline in net income and cash flow compared to the third quarter of 2018”. It is also alleged that WWE used “an unfavorable time for working capital and lower operating performance”, which led to this loss of profit.

The WWE share continues to fall and there is a reason for it. We’ll have to see where this ends, but some people obviously want to know where the money is going.