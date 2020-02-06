WWE has the highest quarterly sales in the company's history

Advertisement

WWE released its fourth quarter 2019 financial statements today, and there’s a lot to unzip. The company saw strong earnings growth of 18%.

With this 18% increase, they increased earnings to $ 322.8 million, the highest quarterly revenue in the company’s history. The company’s operating income increased 87% to $ 99.8 million, while adjusted for OIBDA1 increased $ 107.6 million to 67%.

Record sales of $ 960.4 million and operating income of $ 116.5 million can help with some things. They were able to switch to FOX, which increased the number of viewers by 20% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The company also has sales contracts with BT Sport in the UK, Fox Sports in Latin America, PP Sports in China and SuperSport in Africa.

The company’s digital engagement also increased 10%. WWE also discussed their key growth opportunities while continuing to monetize their content.

They have also dealt with their Middle East television business. The company currently has no television in this part of the world, but is working on strategic solutions to these problems.

This impressive fourth quarter 2019 earnings forecast came after WWE fired its co-presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson last week. This corporate restructuring drove stock prices down, but it seems that the company still had impressive numbers.

With PW Insider you can see some highlights.

Revenue reached $ 960.4 million, the highest in the company’s history

Operating income was $ 116.5 million

Adjusted OIBDA of $ 180.0 million was a record achievement for the third year in a row

SmackDown successfully switched to FOX Broadcast, where viewership increased by 20% compared to the fourth quarter of the previous year. 2 and NXT expanded their reach and broadcast live on the USA Network for the first time

WWE has content distribution agreements with BT Sport and ViacomCBS ‘Channel 5 in the UK, Fox Sports in Latin America, PP Sports in China and SuperSport in Africa, providing a strong platform to reach WWE audiences in these regions

Digital engagement continued to grow, with video views growing 10% to 34.5 billion and hourly usage 7% to almost 1.3 billion for digital and social media3

Capital repayment to shareholders was a record $ 120.8 million in 2019

