WWE has no plans for RAW superstar

WWE has a lot of superstars and they can’t plan to push them all. There is also no guarantee that a superstar will get a push, even if one is planned.

Cedric Alexander was introduced to the WWE with the Cruiserweight Classic. Chants from “Please Sign Cedric” made WWE do just that. This week at RAW, Alexander lost an incredibly quick match as a talent for improvement.

Alexander waited in the corner until it was time to wrestle. The match was an afterthought after Angel Garza’s promo. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer raised the fact that WWE has no plans for Cedric Alexander.

“You have no plans for Cedric, you know he’s a talented guy, but his number just isn’t called.”

There was a time when fans hoped Cedric Alexander would get a boost. He probably hoped for the same thing. That doesn’t happen right now and he loses at RAW without practicing much insult.

