WWE Gross Results - January 27, 2020

Welcome to the cover of WWE Raw by Ringside News, the night after Royal Rumble 2020.

Drew McIntyre won the Men’s Royal Rumble last night. The Scottish psychopath literally kicked off his evening by eliminating Brock Lesnar. McIntyre then outlived everyone else and dropped Roman Reigns on the ropes to secure his place at WrestleMania. You can see how much it meant to Drew after his victory, and that sets up a WrestleMania showdown with Brock Lesnar. However, he may have a Super ShowDown card game in Saudi Arabia himself before that date.

The other big topic of discussion from last night’s event was the return of the WWE Hall of Fame, Edge. The R-Superstar Ranked made an incredibly unlikely return last night and reached the bottom three before being eliminated by Roman Reigns. Tonight Edge will be on Raw to explain how he got back after he retired about eight years ago. It looks like Edge has been back for a while and it’s just amazing.

As for tonight’s games, WWE has announced only two so far; Lana Vs. Liv Morgan with Lashley and Rusev banished from the ring; and Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy defend their new team championships against Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens.

And this is the preview of Raw tonight. Since we’re on the road to WrestleMania and the Edge is back, it should be a fun show. Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Twitter, and enjoy the show!

