WWE distributes stock bonuses to executives

WWE stock lost enormous value when the two co-presidents Michelle Wilson and George Barrios were fired. There were some conflicts in the company’s vision, and Vince McMahon wanted to fix things as he saw fit.

Even though the WWE share price may have plunged, executives still received bonuses. PW Insider reports that WWE executives have received some nice bonuses in the form of corporate shares, according to the latest SEC reports.

You can check the numbers below to see who got how much stock.

Vince McMahon – 12,456 shares

Kevin Dunn – 5,041 shares

Paul Levesque (Triple H) – 3,728 shares

Stephanie Levesque (McMahon) – 3,728 shares

Brian Nurse – 1,277 shares

Blum Bradley – 2,997 shares

Mark Kowal – 1,226 shares

WWE stock was trading at $ 42.05 at the time of this release. That means Vince McMahon grossed around $ 524,000. Others got less because they got smaller bonuses, but you can do the math.