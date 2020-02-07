WWE confirms plans for Extreme Rules 2020

Advertisement

WWE plans its future, and that includes including a large pay-per-view appointment on the calendar.

The WWE Extreme Rules 2020 will take place on Sunday, July 19, in San Jose, California at the SAP Center. This was announced to viewers this week following Friday Night SmackDown.

Extreme Rules is generally an action-packed event with one or three gadgets. It should be a good show for the San Jose WWE believers.

Vince McMahon indicated that he would sell the rights fees for any number of WWE products. He said that the major streaming sites “jumble” about their content. That didn’t stop the stock from falling sharply. We’ll have to wait and see if Extreme Rules will be available through the WWE network, but fans in the San Jose area are sure to get a much better view.

