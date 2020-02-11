WWE censors Shayna Baszler's attack on Becky Lynch from RAW

Advertisement

Shayna Baszler showed up at WWE RAW this week and made a huge impression. When the Queen of Spades left the ring, Becky Lynch was a bloody mess after Baszler bit his neck, but WWE had to censor the attack.

WWE had no problems broadcasting the screenplay segment on live television. YouTube appeared to be a different story. When the company uploaded the segment to YouTube, they used black and white editing to get rid of all the redness.

Even the social media updates that WWE released right after the segment showed nothing of the blood. Yes, it was fake blood, but it was still being cut out.

It was a very intense and brutal way for WWE to open the road to WrestleMania for Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler. Perhaps the next time the company will consider whether it can actually show it on its family-friendly social media platforms.

