WWE cautiously optimistic about XFL return

Advertisement

The XFL announced their reason for the return last weekend. They received a little attention and ratings for Saturday’s games were high.

Click here for the ABC ratings. FOX reacted differently from the viewers.

Brad Shepard reports that after a weekend in XFL football in the WWE, there are some who are cautiously optimistic.

Advertisement

According to one source, #WWE is cautiously optimistic about the #XFL based on the first week.

We’ll see how the season goes for the XFL. The first incarnation started with mind-boggling ratings, but it quickly vanished and only one season remained before the league closed. Let’s hope that they won’t repeat the story with their 2020 relaunch.

According to one source, #WWE is cautiously optimistic about the #XFL based on the first week.

– UN-GODDAMN-DENIABLE Brad Shepard of ProSportsExtra (@TheBradShepard) February 10, 2020

I love pro wrestling and hate BS. These two things drive me.