WWE Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle Confrontation Royal Rumble

WWE Royal Rumble was an intense night. The backstage environment would have gotten a little tense between Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle for a while, but Sam Roberts didn’t see it.

Roberts said on his Not Sam podcast that he hadn’t heard of any backstage confrontation between Lesnar and Riddle. He was at the Royal Rumble, so if that happened, he wouldn’t have gotten anyone around him to discuss it.

“I have not heard of any backstage showdown between Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle. I know the websites are talking about it, but it hasn’t happened around me if it has. “

Minute Maid Park is a very large place, but one would think that word would quickly get around that Riddle and Lesnar should be separated if the two actually entered into some sort of confrontation.

We will keep you posted if we receive additional information.

