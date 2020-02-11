WWE blocks Christian's name

Advertisement

Edge returned to the Royal Rumble 2020. This brought back a lot of nostalgia and of course Christian’s name comes up when he talks about Edge’s story in the WWE.

WWE registered a very interesting brand for Christian’s name on February 5th. This may just be another instance of WWE that secures a name that no one should use, but it’s also an interesting timing.

We have already reported that Christian could participate very well if Edge and Randy Orton’s feud against WrestleMania continues. Now WWE has blocked its name, just in case they want to do something with it.

Advertisement

The trademark applies to: “Goods and services, including clothing, namely tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; Outerwear, namely coats; Bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, underwear, ties, neckerchiefs, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; Footwear, namely shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip-flops, boots; Headgear, namely hats, caps; Wrist bands; Bandanas. “

So it looks like Christian is getting new goods out of the store.