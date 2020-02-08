WWE already sells Goldberg 'Fiend's Next' merchandise

Advertisement

Goldberg faces The Fiend at the Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. This is a very interesting decision, and a lot of fans are interested in this game just to see how WWE stays away from it.

Now that the match is set, the goods roll out. WWE has released a t-shirt for Goldberg that says “Fiend’s Next” on the back.

Whether you think Goldberg will get another run at the WWE Universal Championship is another question. You can never say in the WWE, especially when Vince McMahon is so reliant on nostalgia.

You can check out the new goods below. It looks like WWE was ready to launch these new t-shirts. The merchandise department obviously had enough warning that this match was taking place.

