Advertisement

The coronavirus death toll has risen to 106, Chinese officials confirmed on Tuesday as countries rushed to drive their citizens out of the city at the center of the epidemic.

Japan has announced that it will send a charter flight to Wuhan on Tuesday evening to evacuate its citizens, while the United States government is also preparing an airlift. The State Department had scheduled a flight for Tuesday evening, but it was unclear whether it would land as planned.

France is also preparing an evacuation, but no date has been confirmed. On Monday, the British government, accused of having reacted slowly to the crisis, asked its citizens to contact the Ministry of Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs to determine the number of Britons in Wuhan. Matt Hancock, the British secretary of health, said that repatriation would be offered to citizens. Up to 300 British nationals are believed to be in the wider Hubei province, where most of the deaths have occurred.

Advertisement

The British government has been criticized by British residents trapped in Wuhan – including a man whose grandmother is at risk of running out of medicine. The city, which is home to 11 million people, has been stranded since Thursday, with planes, trains and most private vehicles stranded.