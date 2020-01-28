Advertisement

The coronavirus death toll has risen to 106, Chinese officials confirmed on Tuesday as countries rushed to drive their citizens out of the city at the center of the epidemic.

Japan has announced that it will send a charter flight to Wuhan on Tuesday evening to evacuate its citizens, while the United States government is also preparing an airlift. The State Department had scheduled a flight for Tuesday evening, but it was unclear whether it would land as planned.

France is also preparing an evacuation, but no date has been confirmed. On Monday, the British government, accused of having reacted slowly to the crisis, asked its citizens to contact the Ministry of Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs to determine the number of Britons in Wuhan. Matt Hancock, the British secretary of health, said that repatriation would be offered to citizens. Up to 300 British nationals are believed to be in the wider Hubei province, where most of the deaths have occurred.

The British government has been criticized by British residents trapped in Wuhan – including a man whose grandmother is at risk of running out of medicine. The city, which is home to 11 million people, has been stranded since Thursday, with planes, trains and most private vehicles stranded.

About 4,515 cases of the disease have been recorded across China, with nearly 1,000 people in critical condition, according to state media. Beijing confirmed on Tuesday the city’s first death from the virus. Although the number of cases seems to have increased rapidly, from 2,887 on Monday, this was probably due to better reporting, and the number remains low compared to the population.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said that about 650 Japanese citizens hoped to return to Japan and that the first flight could carry around 200 passengers. He added that the government was making arrangements for additional flights to depart for Wuhan on Wednesday.

It was not clear whether an American flight that was scheduled to land in Wuhan on Tuesday at 10 p.m. would arrive as scheduled, with reports suggesting it had been delayed until Wednesday. American citizens have been told that the space available on the plane is limited.

Workers in protective gear disinfect Shanghai Hongqiao station Photograph: STRINGER / Reuters

France has also announced its intention to get its citizens out of the city in the middle of this week, according to information published by Agence France-Presse.

China has introduced sweeping measures to try to stop the spread of the disease and postponed the end of the Lunar New Year holidays on Monday to at least February 2 to reduce the risk of infection during the busiest travel season on Monday. country. . In Shanghai, which recorded 66 cases of virus, the end of the holidays was postponed to February 9.

Travel restrictions have been announced in many cities, with long distance bus services banned, while the big chains have said they will temporarily close their stores in some areas.

Nearly 7,000 additional cases have been suspected and are awaiting confirmation, the Chinese National Health Commission announced on Monday.

More than 10 countries have confirmed cases of the disease, although the number of patients outside of China remains small. On Monday, Germany, Canada and Sri Lanka each reported having registered the first cases of infection.

Germany is one of several countries, including the United States and Turkey, urging their citizens to “reconsider” any trip to China. Malaysia banned visitors from Hubei on Monday, while Hong Kong also took similar measures.

In Australia, the New South Wales government has asked parents whose children have returned from China in the past two weeks not to send their children to school when the term starts after the summer vacation.

Mongolia, which is heavily dependent on trade with China, has also banned cars from crossing the border with its neighbor.

With Agence France-Presse

.

