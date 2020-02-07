Advertisement

A catastrophic fire at the Apollo Masters manufacturing and storage facility in Banning, California could threaten the booming global vinyl record industry. Apollo produced the varnish for the production of master discs, from which commercially available records are made, as well as the pens for the pressing process.

On Thursday February 6th the fire broke out through the facilities. While no employees were injured, the fire left the facility completely destroyed. The Apollo Masters website states: “We are uncertain about our future and are considering options as we try to overcome this difficult time.”

Industry metrics are concerned that the loss could significantly delay or reduce the worldwide production of records. In an email to Pitchfork, Ben Blackwell, co-founder of Third Man Records, said Apollo is one of only two companies to produce the world’s vinyl master coatings. “… The other, MDC in Japan, struggled to keep up with demand even before this development started,” Blackwell wrote (the focus was on him).

While Blackwell “whispers” that a new company “maintains” the idea of ​​paint manufacturing, Apollo Masters was almost responsible for making a unique type of pen for vinyl pressing. In fact, Blackwell said, Apollo was the “primary or possibly sole supplier of the pens”.

“I can imagine that this affects EVERYONE, not just Third Man Pressing and Third Man Mastering, but also how much remains to be seen,” added Blackwell before continuing, “I don’t want to be an alarmist. But I’m trying realistically be contrary to Pollyannish. “

Blackwell is not the only one worried about the effects of this catastrophic fire. Duplication, a Toronto-based vinyl press company titled “Distressing,” tweeted, “A disaster for the vinyl press industry … There will be a lack of paint, and the factories may have to stop or reduce their activities for a while.” The turning times for pressing vinyl will be between 6 and 9 months! “

These are the paints made by Apollo that are cut in our mastering laboratory. pic.twitter.com/gJeNjkLQCx

– duplication.ca Analog media (@duplicationca) February 7, 2020

David Read, Duplication-Vinyl’s production and sales coordinator, also told Pitchfork that he expected the fire to “directly affect all vinyl factories, bands / labels, mastering engineers, coating companies, etc., everyone who used paints in their vinyl production . ” In conclusion, he was optimistic: “In my almost 40 years of experience, the vinyl industry as a whole is incredibly resilient and staffed with talented professionals who are joining forces and already working together to find a way out of this current problem. “

For the thousands of people around the world whose jobs are tied to the vinyl industry – and for the music fans who have so much fun expanding their vinyl collection – we hope Read is right.