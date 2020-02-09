Advertisement

The number of people killed by the coronavirus outbreak has exceeded the global death toll from the Sars epidemic. At least 800 deaths have now been confirmed.

A daily update from the Hubei Province Health Commission found that a further 81 people have died since Friday. The majority of those killed, 780, come from the province. This includes the doctor Li Wenliang, who died last week and was one of the first to raise the alarm.

It has now been confirmed that more than 37,100 people are infected worldwide. There have been 2,147 in Hubei since Friday. The World Health Organization said that the number of cases reported in China “stabilized,” but warned that it was too early to say whether the virus had peaked.

Advertisement

The only people who have died outside of mainland China are a Chinese who died in the Philippines and a 39-year-old in Hong Kong.

When the Sars broke out, between 2002 and 2003, 774 people died worldwide. The new virus is believed to have popped up in 2019 on a market selling wild animals in Hubei’s capital, Wuhan, before it spreads across the country. The Chinese government cordoned off the city in late January in response to the outbreak.

The UK’s last evacuation flight left Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the coronavirus outbreak, on Saturday.

The plane, with more than 200 passengers, including British government personnel and military doctors, was due to arrive at RAF Brize Norton, Oxfordshire, around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. The evacuees were to be taken to Kents Hill Park, a conference center and hotel in Oxfordshire, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire. Returnees would be quarantined there for 14 days.

<noscript><iframe class = "fenced" srcdoc = "<html></noscript><head></head><body></p> <div data-callout-tagname="callout-coronavirus"> <h2>Call out</h2> <p>Legend coronavirus</p> </p></div> <p></body></html>“>

Anyone who showed symptoms should not have boarded the aircraft in Wuhan, and those on board the aircraft would be reassessed on landing, the UK authorities said. Anyone who develops symptoms during the flight is brought to a separate cabin on the aircraft.

The UK government has also increased the number of laboratories that can test for the disease from one to twelve.

Brazil also evacuated nationals from Wuhan on Saturday. 34 people flew from China to an air base in Anápolis, 150 km from the capital city of Brasília, where they will remain isolated for 18 days.

Also in the two planes from Wuhan were four Poles and a Chinese citizen who disembarked while refueling in Warsaw, Poland.