World of Warcraft subscribers have doubled since the release of WoW Classic

Advertisement

Blizzard’s President J. Allen Brack revealed this in a recent earnings report World of WarcraftSubscriber dependency has doubled since the start of WoW Classic,

“Given the content updates for contemporary materials Impressiveand the cadence we have for now Classic“We ended our year with a subscriber base that was twice as high as in the second quarter,” says Brack. We started Visions of N’zothis a material patch for contemporaries Impressive, in January. Engagement with Classic has been very stable in the east, and we see huge differences in participant retention there. “

Brack also vaguely touched how Blizzard plans to continue to help World of Warcraft Classic push forward.

Advertisement

“After we designed the mannequin for … World of Warcraft Classic“It was important that players have a single current subscription to support every video game,” said Brack Impressive Group as support for everyone regardless Classic and trendy are very different experiences. And we do everything we can to improve these experiences in the long term. “

There are a few attention-grabbing topics that you may be able to learn from these statements. First of all, Brack says that double the number of participants depends on how the studio left the year. That implies that while World of Warcraft Classic It has almost certainly moved some subscribers since its debut last year, and it seems that customer retention has been remarkably inflated. In this context, it should also be mentioned that, according to Brack, the dependency of the participants within the East was considerably too high, which is usually a good indication that a studio remains dedicated to an undertaking.

Regarding this commitment, however, we don’t know how Blizzard will do to help World of Warcraft Classic long-term. After the dismissal of WoW ClassicIn the previously considered phases, it is discussed what Blizzard will do with the sport. Some have speculated that they will release a retro model from again The burning campaign Growth, while others have argued that they have to construct a “Classic +” sport that provides new material for the retro know-how. Others have indicated that WoW Classic should just stay the way it is.

The Shadowlands Retail growth Impressive We hope Blizzard wears off a bit in the longer term WoW Classic earlier than the peak of 2020.

0 “width: 100%; peak: 100%; place: absolute; left: 0px; high: 0px; overflow: hidden” frameborder = “0” sort = “textinhalt / html” src = “https: // dailymotion. Com / embed / playlist / x64kq2? autoplay = 1 & mute = 1 “width =” 100% “peak =” 100% “enable =” autoplay “allowfullscreen =” “>

Matthew Byrd is a worker author for solar, He spends most of his time presenting in-depth analytical articles on Killer Klowns From Outer House to an increasingly troubled collection of editors. Here you can learn more about his work or discover him on Twitter at @ SilverTuna014.