Hollywood’s most popular 17-year-old climate change expert Greta Thunberg introduced the documentary mashup during the Oscars on Sunday evening. In a montage, she thanked David Attenborough for making her interested in the environment through his documentaries. Attenbourgh’s latest documentary, “A Life on Our Planet”, is about how the trailer says that “people have overrun the world”.

This video also included a short clip of Michael Moore, his latest film Fahrenheit 11/9, about President Donald Trump’s slogan “Tyrant. Liar. Racist. A hole in one. “

Next, the video goes to an anti-NRA clip in which Charlton Heston lifts a gun and shouts “From my cold, dead hands” with clips from Moore’s Bowling for Columbine.

Then, with pictures of people saved from a hurricane, presumably Katrina, the narrator says, “Why do the poor always have to endure misery?” Because hurricanes and natural disasters appear to discriminate against the poor.

When we show a clip by George W. Bush we hear: “It is not the truth of this or that man, but the truth of what actually happened.”

This is one of the left most documentary mashups they could put together.

The winner of the Documentary category was American Factory, an Obama-backed Netflix documentary that “takes place in an abandoned General Motors plant in Ohio that will reopen when Chinese billionaire Cao Dewang buys it and takes it to Fuyao Glass America windshield factory transformed. ”is the first documentary the Obamas financed.

When the filmmakers accepted the award, the communist mantra said: “Working people have it harder these days – and we believe things will get better when Workers from all countries: unite, “

