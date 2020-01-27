Advertisement

Party members say fanciful policies, horrible inefficiency and faction promotions are part of the catalog of errors behind poor job performance in the general election.

The overwhelming comments on the union campaign are part of a quick publication of opinions gathered by a team led by former party leader Ed Miliband, which includes members of parliament, union leaders and party members. They undertook to analyze Jeremy Corbyn’s campaign and suggest ways for the party to find its way back to power.

Over 8,000 people answered the national call for the experiences and reasons of the members who led the Labor party to its worst defeat since 1935. A full analysis of the results will be made by the Labor Together review board after its closing on February 21.

Comments received to date indicate that the party’s free broadband engagement was “whimsical and distracting” to voters. Another member who responded said that he believed promotions to positions of authority “were based only on loyalty among factions.”

One supporter said that the elite targeting strategy was considered “Trumpian” by voters. “Feel that our rhetoric around” elites “and those we don’t like or support makes us seem negative and aggressive,” they said.

A telephone system was also “broken at the start” of the campaign and an online download platform called “awkward”. A team member said, “He crashed several times and the whole area was the most stressful part of the campaign.”

Speaking at a campaign event in Oxford, Rebecca Long-Bailey said she did not think voters had rejected socialism in the general election and that she would never apologize for the Labor manifesto. “I have spent the past four years writing the policies contained in this manifesto … I thought it was the most promising manifesto I have ever seen.”

She affirmed her commitment to bring academies back under the control of local authorities, to repeal the 2010 law on health and social care and to guarantee the rights of EU workers after Brexit.

Reports over the weekend suggested that some Labor MPs were threatening to quit the party if Long-Bailey was chosen as leader, and she stressed the need for unity among all sides of the party. “We have not been a unified party, and whoever the leader is, we must have a united party to move forward because divided parties do not win general elections. Whether you are a Labor member or a Labor MP, I would expect you to support our chosen leader. “

Shabana Mahmood MP, one of the review commissioners and a member of the National Executive Committee for Labor, said: “[It is] still very early, and we encourage as many members of the Labor Party as possible to participate in the ‘survey and share their views. , alongside our plans to listen to voters in the seats that we have lost and that we must win to form a government, many responses to date reflect the main issues of this election: leadership, Brexit, anti-Semitism and the role of media.

“As the review progresses, we want to better understand some of the lessons it offers for the future. A more in-depth and detailed analysis and listening to the members who won and beat MPs and candidates, as well as all members and the public will allow us to do so. “

Also on the review team are Miliband, Lucy Powell MP, James Meadway, a former adviser to ghost chancellor John McDonnell, the general secretary of the TSSA union, Manuel Cortes, and Jo Platt, the former member for Leigh.

The review team met for the first time earlier this month. In addition to the investigation, they organize listening events in the seats of the heart, examine the campaign on the ground, analyze the role of Facebook and social media and examine the role played by unions.

What do the candidates for the leadership of the Labor Party really represent? – video explicator

Each defeated Labor MP was written for their opinion on the election, and Labor candidates in the party’s 124 seats must win to form a majority, according to analysis by the Fabian Society. The final document will also suggest ways for the party to win again in the future, after having suffered four electoral losses in 10 years.

There were positive opinions among the responses, with praise for the member event pages and the Organize app, which had allowed people to communicate well. The activists’ individual efforts have also been recognized, with assessments such as “everyone did their best”.

• The “red wall” was a huge block of constituencies running from North Wales to Merseyside, passing through Greater Manchester along the Midlands and north-east. The origin of the term is unclear, but some believe it was first used in 2019.

• Thirty-three Labor leaders spoke to the Guardian and all but three supported Sir Keir Starmer or Lisa Nandy to become the next party leader. The 33 local authorities voted for Brexit in 2016.

• Of those who would disclose their least favorite candidate, all but two said Rebecca Long-Bailey. The other votes were for Jess Phillips and Emily Thornberry.

• Union leaders in six of the 10 longest-serving Labor seats that fell to the Tories said they supported Starmer or Nandy. They are Labor leaders from Rotherham, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Wigan, Bassetlaw, North East Lincolnshire and Bolsover. The other four leaders did not respond to requests for comment.

The magazine was heavily criticized when it launched in late December for the involvement of Miliband and Powell, who lost the 2015 general election. Powell, who represents Manchester Central, was Miliband’s campaign manager.

She has already defended their roles, suggesting that Miliband retained his Labor Party seat in the “red wall” while others fell to the hands of the Conservatives; has campaigned regularly in the heart of Doncaster for four years; and has as much to offer “as the next person”.

They should not recommend a leadership contestant to succeed Corbyn.

Their report comes as candidates for the Labor Party leadership received a second analysis of Europe’s electoral defeat for the masses, an organization that brings together academics and activists. They suggest that the party will not win the next election without winning over socially conservative voters, but warned that meeting this challenge poses a serious challenge for the Labor party.

Their report, The Devastating Defeat, found that in the 2019 elections, voters focused on values ​​and identity rather than economic policies, which favored the Conservatives, especially in the former seats of the heart. . But any rush to take over socially conservative voters should not lead Labor to emulate conservative immigration and legal policies, they warn.

This could create difficulties in union management, and previous attempts to become more authoritarian – citing Gordon Brown’s “British jobs for British workers” – had lacked credibility.

Abandoning any discussion of returning to the EU was also essential for the future electoral success of Labor, the report said.

Bridget Phillipson, Labor MP for Houghton and Sunderland South, said: “To win voters who are less socially liberal than Labor today, but more economically leftist than the Conservatives, we must not imitate them. . “

Luke Cooper, associate researcher at LSE, said: “Brexit has created a really difficult situation for Labor. By making values ​​and identity the central issues of the day, he shattered the party’s traditional electoral coalition. “

