Officials are investigating the potential for a bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland, an idea that was defended by Boris Johnson.

Downing Street said a “series of officials” looked at the idea, but could not say how many officials were studying proposals.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said it was a “decent job” and that Mr. Johnson was “ambitious” about infrastructure projects across the country.

Johnson has repeatedly talked about the prospect of a bridge, although experts have warned that the depth of the Irish Sea and the presence of dumped ammunition would cause problems for every project.

The project can cost a reported £ 20 billion, although Mr. Johnson previously said it would “only cost around £ 15 billion.”

The prime minister’s official spokesman said, “The prime minister said this was an idea he thought could have some merit, so as a result you would expect the government to look at it.”

The work will be carried out from number 10 onwards, with a series of officials reporting.

Infrastructural projects

“The prime minister is ambitious when it comes to infrastructure projects,” said Mr. Johnson spokesperson.

“He looks at a wide range of schemes in the UK that can improve connectivity.”

The prime minister said to parliamentarians “watch this space” when asked about the prospect of a “Boris bridge” in parliament in December 2019.

The distance from Larne to Portpatrick, one of the most likely routes for a bridge, is approximately 45 km.

According to the prime minister, there is no problem with distance, money or the salvage of Dyke explosives for Beaufort.

In November 2018, he said, “The problem is not the Beaufort’s Dyke submarine or the lack of resources. The problem is the absence of political will.”

Government sources said it was possible to build a bridge with a tunnel segment to deal with some of the problems caused by the depth of the Irish Sea.

