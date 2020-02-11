Advertisement

New Delhi: Tata Sons’ emeritus chairman, Ratan Tata, has a million followers on Instagram and has posted a picture of himself, along with a thank you to mark the occasion.

“I just saw that the number of people on this page reached a milestone. This wonderful online family is not what I expected when I started Instagram and I have to thank you for it,” he wrote on Instagram.

He continued: “I think the quality of the connections you make in this age of the Internet is far higher than any other. Being part of your community and learning from you is really exciting and makes me very happy and I hope we continue on our way together. “

When the social media post went viral, Instagram users praised the industrialist.

One user wrote: “I look forward to all of us being as humble as you! May you continue to inspire many of us.”

Another wrote: “Congratulations, sir. We hope you will reach further milestones in your life.”

One post said, “Congratulations, you’re always interested in keeping up with the present and the future.”

“I have never seen someone so grounded even after they have reached such heights. They always inspire in the truest sense of the word,” read another post.

This story was published from a news agency feed with no changes to the text. Only the heading has been changed.

