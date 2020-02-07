Women's hockey at the Honda Center - Whittier Daily News continues to expand in the United States and Canada

Advertisement

While all three NHL teams in California are heading towards a compassionate end of the season, a lot of ice hockey history is being written in the US state on Saturday anyway.

The final of the five-game US-Canada rivalry series takes place at the Honda Center and is said to be the largest audience ever available for a women’s ice hockey game in the United States.

Advertisement

This record is currently held by a 2002 US-Canada meeting at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, where 10,158 fans attended. More than 11,000 tickets have already been sold for the game on Saturday at the Honda Center.

The USA have won three of the four games so far, including a 3-1 win in which they broke a draw in the third period and scored a goal in Vancouver on Wednesday.

“We played a very strong third game and are looking forward to playing in front of our fans in Anaheim on Saturday,” said US coach Bob Corkum.

The series started on December 14 in Hartford, the only other US city where a game was played, and then continued in Canada. Game 2 was held in Moncton, New Brunswick. Game 3 was held in Victoria, British Columbia, the only Canada to win 3-2 in extra time.

Last season, the team played a three-game streak, with Canada winning two out of three games. According to American ice hockey, women’s participation in sport has increased by more than a third in the United States over the past decade. There are more than 80,000 registered players in the United States, a number that may soon exceed the number of registered players in Canada.

The rivalry series is a unique opportunity to see the best sports players in North America this season.

The Canadian women’s hockey league suddenly slumped before the season, and more than 200 top players from Canada and the United States boycotted the surviving league, the United States’ national women’s hockey league.

The NWHL season continued with its five concessions, but without many of the sport’s best-known names. They have shown solidarity despite low wages and a lack of state health insurance.

“Our primary purpose and goal is to promote game growth and visibility,” US striker Hilary Knight told the Associated Press. “But ultimately we need the sustainability factor so that we all feel better about what we do every day.”

Two Southern Californians represent the United States in the series: Annie Pankowski from Laguna Hills, a former member of the Lady Ducks, and Cayla Barnes from Eastvale. At the University of Wisconsin, Pankowski was a 2019 NCAA Player of the Year finalist. She also scored the crucial goal and the shootout winner in a controversial win over Finland in last year’s International Ice Hockey Federation World Championships gold medal.

Last year’s U.S. returnees include Knight, Brianna Decker, Haley Scamurra, Hannah Brandt, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Amanda Kessel, Megan Bozek, Lee Stecklein, Kacey Bellamy and Katie Burt.

Kessel is the sister of two-time Stanley Cup champion Phil Kessel and a star in and of itself. Coyne Schofield and Decker took part in the NHL qualifier competition last season at the All Star weekend.

Coyne Schofield, who also works as a broadcaster for the San Jose Sharks, finished seventh in the fastest skating competition, less than a second behind the pace of Edmonton’s victorious Connor McDavid.

Decker’s participation in the Premier Passer event was unofficial, although her time was three seconds better than that of official winner Edmonton, Leon Draisaitl. After a social media campaign put pressure on her to award her prize money, she received the same $ 25,000 purse as Draisaitl paid for by ice hockey maker CCM.

At this year’s All-Star weekend in St. Louis there was mixed participation in the new “Shooting Stars” event. There was also a 3v3 match between US and Canadian women’s delegates. Canada won this event 2-1.

Saturday’s game is part of Ducks’ We Play Weekend, which features a number of initiatives and activities to promote women’s hockey. Fans have the opportunity to meet players after the game and get autographs.

USA vs. Canada

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Honda Center

TV: NHL Network