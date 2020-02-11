Women drugged and robbed of men they met in an upscale restaurant, police say

Advertisement

The detectives are looking for two women who, according to them, stole expensive watches from a pair of men they had met a few hours earlier in an exclusive restaurant in Los Angeles.

The women, who police say are between 20 and 30 years old, met the men while dining at a West Hollywood restaurant around 9:30 p.m. October 28. The four later returned to one of the men’s houses on block 6500 Lindenhurst Avenue.

When they got home, the women mixed alcoholic drinks that the two men drank, police said.

One of the women, described by police as having blonde hair and measuring 5 feet 3 to 5 feet 5 inches, stayed inside the house with one of the men. The other woman, described by the police as wearing a red wig and heart and butterfly tattoos on her stomach, went out with the man’s friend. At one point, she went inside to use the restroom.

When the woman did not return, the man who was outside went to see her and discovered that the two women had left and that her friend was lying unconscious in a bedroom downstairs, police said.

A video from the house’s Ring camera shows women running barefoot from home.

Two wristwatches were missing from the home, police said. It was not immediately known how much the watches were worth.

The paramedics responded at home and took the unconscious man to the hospital, where he was listed in serious but stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD Det. Manny Pedroza at (213) 486-6940. Anonymous advice can be directed to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.