Advertisement

A soccer fan made monkey gestures towards Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham and spat out rival fans after hearing a court after the English star scored a hat-trick.

Josef Smith, holder of the Wolverhampton Wanderers season ticket, denied having committed two administrative offenses, one of which was racially aggravated. He sat with his mother during the 5-2 home loss to Chelsea on September 14 last year.

A lawsuit before the Dudley District Court heard evidence from two other Wolves season ticket holders, including one who alleged that Smith “rolled his fists under his armpits in a chimpanzee-like gesture” and turned to black players on the field.

Advertisement

Prosecutors Lynda Gudgeon opened the Smith case on Thursday, saying the 40-year-old was kicked out of Molineux after the incident.

Gudgeon said to the judges, “Officials were called to the top Steve Bull stand to help eject the accused. They accompanied him from his place where three witnesses identified him at that time. “

One of the witnesses, the court said, saw Smith doing monkey gestures and then hurled “an amazing amount” of spit from the top row of the stand into the bottom rows of visiting followers.

Smith from Kingswinford, near Dudley, was interviewed by the police at a Wolverhampton police station on November 1, where he told officers that he had “no ongoing feud” with other wolves’ followers.

He also told the police that he was frustrated with the goal line and got up and swore during the game – but sneezed only because of a severe cold and “raised his arms up” to motivate the wolves’ players.

Two witnesses gave testimony to the judges behind a screen to protect them from being identified. One said he didn’t think it was possible that Smith was just pointing to the field and trying to encourage the wolves’ players.

The man who claimed to have spit hit two young wolf followers said the court: “The Chelsea player who scored happened to be black and he celebrated in front of the Chelsea fans who were among us.

“When he did, I noticed that a gentleman stood up and curled his fists under his armpits in a chimpanzee-like gesture. In any case, it looked like it was aimed at the players on the field and the goal scorer. I thought it was a racist gesture towards the player. “

The process continues.

,