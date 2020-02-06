Wolfgang Puck reveals what he cooks for Brad Pitt & Leonardo DiCaprio at the Governor's Ball

Advertisement

The Governor’s Ball after the Oscars 2020 will have a menu that is closely adapted to the plants. Chef Wolfgang Puck tells us what meals he serves to the hungry stars.

Since so many celebrities have become vegan or vegetarian, this also applies to the Governors Ball 2020 following the Academy Awards. The menu should be strictly vegetable. HollywoodLife.com spoke exclusively to boss Wolfgang Puckwho is responsible for this 12-month menu during his style test on January 31st. “In fact, we always had vegan dishes. We simply didn’t inform anyone. We didn’t say, “Oh, we make vegan dishes. We have had them at all times. I never informed anyone that we were farm-to-desk,” he said. “Did I inform anyone? No, me just mentioned that it’s normal to get the very best components. “

What Wolgang prefers: “I love pasta at all times, so it’s actually easy to prepare an important vegan dish with pasta. We have received a mushroom. We now have nice truffles, so we always prepare for every little thing. If so if a person wants something special, we can do it now that we have 200 cooks in the kitchen and 600 waiters, “he continued. This is a help for the carnivores who still want a giant steak as an alternative to vegan and vegetable food ,

Wolfgang is not positive, but what will he take care of? Brad Pitt, who almost managed to win the biggest supporting actor for his work in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” after selecting every trophy this season. Anyway, he knows what his co-star and nominee best actor is Leonardo Dicaprio must be made to order. “We’ll see what he (Brad) loves. However, I gave the SAG Awards and Leo DiCaprio said,” What can you give me, one vegan thing? “He needed vegan. We made a vegan pizza. He did it Ate so quickly. He said, “Oh, can you take another one with you?” Wolfgang told us, “We have him on deck for positive on Sunday.” This is great news for Leo!

Chef Wolfgang Puck laboriously at work in the kitchen. He will oversee the menu for the Governor’s Ball after the Oscars 2020 on February 9th. Photo credit: Shutterstock

Wolfgang Schutz with a predominantly vegetable menu follows the various events of the Movement Image Academy. The menu for the Oscar nominees’ lunch on January 27 was entirely vegetable, and the finger dishes served before the ceremony on February 9 should be 100% vegetable. In its press conference on January 27, the academy was also known to have 70% plant and 30% vegetarian, fish and meat in the governor’s ball menu.