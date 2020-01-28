Advertisement

Bengaluru: After Ninjacart raised around $ 90 million from the American risk investor Tiger Global last year, the start-up of the fresh produce supply chain collected an undisclosed amount from Walmart and Flipkart in December. The deal is significant as Walmart and Flipkart are both trying to improve their direct sourcing of fresh products for Walmart India’s Best Price B2B cash and carry stores and Flipkart’s online grocery store, Supermart.

The tech-savvy agrotech startup delivers 1400-1500 tons of fruit and vegetables to retailers, with Kirana stores experiencing the highest demand. In an interview, Thirukumaran Nagarajan, CEO and co-founder of Ninjacart, which also includes Accel, Nandani Nilekani, Qualcomm Ventures and others as investors, spoke about the profitable growth and the enormous potential and investor interest in the fresh fruit and vegetable business. Processed excerpts:

How does the connection with Walmart, Flipkart Ninjacart help?

Working with Walmart and Flipkart creates many synergies in terms of ensuring a stable supply chain, implementing best practices and efficiency, expanding the customer base and reach, and ultimately supporting the growth of the fruit and vegetable business in the retail front long term.

What strategy is Ninjacart pursuing for 2020?

The past year was interesting for us from many perspectives. We traveled from two to seven cities, hired people and raised capital from new investors like Tiger Global and Walmart. In 2020 we are about to break even in key cities. We plan to break even in the Bengaluru market and later in Chennai and Hyderabad by the middle of the year. We believe that the fresh produce (fruit and vegetable) market is very large and the only way to run the business is to be profitable. We worked on efficiency and improved every component so that we were on the payline. We will expand into newer cities, but it will be different than in earlier cities. We believe that the seven cities in which we operate make up 15 to 20% of the total market. If we do it right, any other city will fall into place.

Given the huge interest of investors in this business, is it tempting to grow fast?

We have received support from major investors such as Tiger Global and Steadview Capital, and we want to add more investors. However, as a company, we firmly believe that we have to prove it to ourselves before we start the next round of growth. Between January and June last year, we grew almost six times in terms of sales and turnover. Then we realized that the (fresh produce) market is large and the scale potential is so large that we can grow quickly. But what really makes sense is to grow at a certain rate, but to grow with efficiency.

Do you see a lot of startups / e-tailers in the industry?

Yes. Everyone wants to deal with vegetables and fruits. Groceries are a large category for online retailers and many are represented in the “dry” category. Now everyone wants to jump into the “wet” grocery store, because this room is huge. Both demand and consumption are high. In developed countries, there are clear precedents for running the “dry” grocery, but less so for vegetables and fruit. Ninjakart has given people the confidence that this can be done successfully. We had offers to either invest in us or buy ourselves.

What is the Advance Advantage for Ninjacart?

Market information. At the moment we are a company that has deciphered the market because you have to understand how the fresh produce markets work and how to operate profitably. We are valued for two things – supply chain capabilities and efficiencies that we have brought into the supply chain along with the technology. We have worked intensively on innovations to curb looting and other problems.

How will an incident like the onion crisis in 2019 affect Ninjacart’s business?

We deliver around 1,400-1,500 tons of fruit and vegetables every day, but suddenly nobody bought onions anymore. This has an impact since the total volume is reduced by up to 15%. Shops order much less. The demand for onions has not increased and the quality is not good. Because onion prices are high, farmers who have grown onions harvest them much earlier. The price continues to fluctuate, but we expect them to stabilize in February.

But if onion prices rise, farmers will only want to grow onions next season and prices would plummet. So we study these cycles and can tell our farmers what these trends look like. Above all, we have a large amount of data in every village about which crop works, which is not the price we expect from a harvest, among other things.

