Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn) is a mouthful of a title, but Warner Bros. Pictures’ latest film from DC Films starts a historic year for cartoons. It is the first of five blockbusters in 2020 to feature female protagonists staged by women and, in this case, written by one. Technically speaking, the new film is a continuation of the Suicide Squad from 2016 and shines in all places where its predecessor flopped. These Birds Of Prey reviews prove that Harley Quinn has always been a winning character. It only had to be freed from men.

The DC universe in the film started hard when Man of Steel split the fandom in 2013, when Superman murdered Zod and received a 56% stake in Rotten Tomatoes. From there it didn’t get any better. The follow-up, Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, was laughed at by critics with 28%, Suicide Squad ended up even worse with 27% and Justice League ended with 40%.

But with Wonder Woman (93% fresh), the franchise started to turn things around. Aquaman only landed 66%, hardly fresh, but it still broke box office records. Shazam was praised 90% as fresh. In the meantime, Joker came with 68%, but 11 Oscar nominations. Birds of Prey is now joining the circle of winners, with 91% fresh produce on Rotten Tomatoes with 95 recorded ratings.

Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

Alonso Duralde of The Wrap describes the film as “dizzy”.

Bugs Bunny and Modesty Blaise are a dizzying treat from an R-rated comic film that borrows elements from inspiration between 9 and 5 and creates an adventure that refines its genre familiarity with delightful outbursts of anarchy and jokes.

Entertainment Weekly’s Leah Greenblatt loves the sisterhood message among bad girls:

In a crazy world, the catharsis of Prey’s twisted sisterhood doesn’t just read as a pandemonium for its own sake; It’s pretty darn cute.

And Brandon Katz of The Observer admits that he likes it better than most standard superhero films.

The film is never uninteresting and its ambitious gonzo fluidity is preferred to the senseless Macguffin quests that are the focus of many superhero films from both studios.

Forecasters assume that this could be the first major cash desk weekend for 2020. According to Variety:

Birds of Prey is well on the way to earning $ 50 to $ 55 million when it lands in 4,200 cinemas. Warner Bros. hedges expectations and predicts an opening of nearly $ 45 million as an anti-hero ensemble cast with largely unknown characters makes it a game of chance. But these numbers would also be a solid start. The film cost $ 80 million, a fraction of what the studios normally spend on superhero films.

Birds of prey (and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn) will open on Friday, February 7, 2020.