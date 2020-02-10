With the TERRIFICS from DC you can choose your own adventure in # 25

Advertisement

Credit: DC

Credit: DC

Advertisement

How terrible A new “future-oriented” direction for the team begins this year, the milestone this week # 25 contains a story that allows the reader to choose the path they want to take as a “Choose Your Own Adventure” story

The oversized edition by serial writer Gene Luen Yang and guest artist Dan Mora offers readers options and prompts them to “go to page ___” if they want to choose one action or choose a different page for another. And each choice is very different for the story – and most of them are not so good.

All of this is part of Yang’s new focus on what he believes is a defining feature of the Terrifics team – his belief in the future. Or as Yang puts it: “Building a future with technology and science.”

This new focus will be extended to the entire DCU in April with the introduction of the “Terrific Council”. When Yang calls the “nerds of the DC universe,” the Terrifics are supported by a group of science and technology heroes like Kirk Langstrom and Ted Kord call them the Terrific Council.

Newsarama spoke to Yang to learn more about his “Choose Your Own Path” adventure The Terrifics # 25 and what will the team have in 2020?

Newsarama: Gene, let’s start with the considerations about the Terrifics, which make sense especially for a “Choose Your Own Adventure” story. How did the idea come about and why did it make sense? terrible?

Photo credit: Gene Luen Yang

Gene Luen Yang: I think the first is just the structure of the team. You know, the team was actually created by Jeff Lemire. I signed up, I think # 14 or # 15, around there. Before that, I was just a fan. It was actually part of my pull list, so I got it every month.

I think Jeff really put this team together to be fun and quirky. The team members are some of the quirkier heroes in the DC universe: Plastic Man, Metamorpho, Mr. Terrific and Phantom Girl.

So we talked about the topic # 25which is a really big milestone for a brand new team. And Paul [Kaminski] and Dave [Wielgosz], the team’s two editors, and I had a brainstorm about partying – how to really do what makes this special team unique in the DC universe.

I’m a big fan of Jason Shiga, who does a lot of “Choose Your Own Adventure” comics. And there have been experiments with “Choose Your Own Adventure” in the past. I think squirrel girls also had a problem.

Credit: DC

But we really thought that this team was about opportunities for the future. And to have a choice – well, I shouldn’t be saying “Choose Your Own Adventure” because that’s a copyrighted term, is it? – Choosing your own path … Having your own story would be a great way to highlight that.

NRAMA: Some of the ways don’t end so well … so as not to spoil the idea here, but it’s almost like finding the right way out.

Yang: Yes / Yes. Actually, as we wrote it, most of the ways are terrible. I think there is only one real profit path.

We wanted it to feel like a video game on paper.

NRAMA: Yes, it’s like “Game over, try again.”

Yang: We want the reader to really feel that he is participating, and there are some bets in the selection.

NRAMA: How different was it for you as an author to put this plot together and have different paths and ends for each choice?

Yang: The script is different from any other script I’ve ever submitted to DC Comics. It essentially looks like a flowchart.

We sketched it out as a flowchart, and even the script itself really had to be developed further – I write with Microsoft Word and had to push the program to its limits.

Credit: DC

I had text boxes and arrows everywhere.

I am so grateful – one of my favorite parts in this particular issue is that the art is from Dan Mora. I’ve been a fan of his for a long time. I loved what he did to Klaus. This is his first full edition of DC Comics, and I couldn’t be more proud to be part of it because Dan is involved.

Credit: DC

I was worried, you know, since we hadn’t really worked together before. He had made covers for terrible for a while, but he hadn’t made any arrangements. So I was worried if he could understand my script or not. And he totally did that.

It went much smoother than I expected.

NRAMA: It sounds like this is a fairly innovative experience, but a little difficult. Would you ever want to do it again

Yang: It was hard. It was hard. But I have the feeling that I have also learned a lot. I have the feeling now that I know how to write a comic, choosing your own path. Because I think … not only was we making up a story, we also had to come up with the method to create that story as we went on.

Now that this part is set, I feel like I could do it again if I wanted to.

NRAMA: As you mentioned, this is an anniversary edition for which you have received some additional pages. But it is also a turning point for the series. You just finished a big story and after that # 25, start something new. Would you like to find out what’s coming with issue no. 26 and how to take a new direction?

Credit: DC

Yang: Yes, we want to get the idea of ​​what that means terrible stunning. In my opinion, the Terrifics are DC’s most future-oriented superhero team. So it’s all about the future. It’s about creating a future for yourself and the planet with technology and getting the best out of humanity with technology.

We aim at that.

It will be the Terrifics trying to build a future and all the crazy stuff that gets in their way – not just super villains but also monsters and dystopian visions of the future. Everything will get in the way.

But what really makes Mr. Terrific a hero is that he moves forward no matter what. So that’s what we’re going to do # 26 on.

Credit: DC

NRAMA: The cover of Terrible # 27 shows the “Terrific Council”. Can you tell us something about it?

Yang: Yes / Yes. So the DC universe is full of nerds. Mr. Terrific is my favorite of all nerds, but we decided to bring all the nerds in the DC universe together in one issue. It’s going to be a big comic-style nerd festival.

NRAMA: So all the inventors and super smart heroes?

Yang: Yes that’s right. All nerdy science heroes gather.

NRAMA: And is it all part of this focus on the “future” that you were talking about?

Credit: DC

Yang: I agree. Shaping a future with technology and science – that is exactly what the Terrifics are about.

NRAMA: At the end, is there anything else you would like to tell readers about what is coming up to you?

Yang: I started as a fan of the series and I am so grateful that the fans of the series have allowed us to go as far as before.

But terrible it’s about the future and I’m really looking forward to the future.