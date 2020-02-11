Advertisement

The academy doesn’t choose a film. It films his voice as a kind of moral zeitgeist for the whole world. But is it always right when choosing the best film? Tilting. Its remarkable achievement is that it is radiantly dynamic and self-correcting year after year.

By the academy is meant the Academy of Film Arts and Sciences of America, which has recently had a much broader international membership and which we know for the Oscars it awards. And that has no Indian equivalent. Why? Never mind; enjoy your Masala pan.

Given the annual “statement” the Academy makes with its top winner, we have to admit that we made our predictions wrong (“Toughest race at the Oscars 2020”, midday, February 8). Although only in part, since Bong Joon-ho and Parasite, as already mentioned, most likely have been awarded best director and best film in our books; if Sam Mendes and his 1917 are not. And the parasite gongs for the best original script (and of course the best international game) have added to our list.

That is, what did we miss? That the most relevant / urgent American statement to be made by a global platform like the Oscars didn’t say much about the price of the war (1917) or the rise of authoritarian leadership (Jojo Rabbit).

With the award of the first non-English film and the first winner of Best International Feature as the best overall picture, the academy spoke about the acceptance. Just when Joon-ho warmed American hearts with his acceptance speech – and put his hat off to Hollywood contemporaries / greats, including his longtime cheerleader Quentin Tarantino, in the same room.

Team Parasite accepts the award

Note that the “Best Foreign Language” category has been renamed. ‘Foreign’ is replaced by ‘International’. Xenophobia or pathological fear of the foreigner affects Trump’s America and so many parts of the world, including ours, where people are indiscriminately labeled illegal because of their religion or place of birth, while the same blood flows through everyone.

Tcha, it’s a film award; Let’s talk about films. Was Bong Joon-ho the one who set a record in the 92-year history of the Oscars? What about Bergman, Kurosawa, Fellini, Truffaut, Renoir? Sometimes they change. As you have to. How about cheering (always)?

Sure, Joon-ho is already Hollywood mainstream, with his last two films, Snowpiercer (2013) and Netflix-Original Okja (2017), mostly in English, with Tilda Swinton and other great American talents. The latter has been driven by the US streaming giant more than any other film I know worldwide.

Is Parasite a win for South Korea? As an Asian, tempted to believe it – more than an Indian, who has seen more Hindi films in recent decades that were remakes of Korean films than any other language. What exactly happened to Korean cinema in the late 1990s that explains its progressive importance?

The government. Seriously! After the financial crisis in East Asia in 1997, the state boosted Korea’s self-esteem through direct and strong investments in its “soft power” – K-pop bands. Not really. This is how Hullya (Chinese name for “Korean Wave” in pop culture) came about.

They banned censorship with films. They put money into a Korean film council, spent it on training filmmakers at universities, and enabled a comprehensive film industry that was as good as new. Joon-ho belongs to the generation that benefited directly from the astonishingly rare, liberal cultural vision and state intervention of Nobel laureate Kim Dae Jung (1998-2003).

Nothing should stop this, how universal, in its specificity, is a parasite. This half basement could be on Bandra Chapel Road (I saw one) and the beautiful house on Pali Hill and nothing in the story would change. This does not always apply to the cinema from Seoul. It is not easy to penetrate a society / culture.

Despite all the Oscar gongs, the academy could not find a performance in Parasite that was worthy of a nomination. It is also difficult for me to say. It is easier to recognize good writing / filmmaking. Martin Scorsese’s quote from Joon-ho on the Oscars podium was just right: “The most personal is the most creative.” It shouldn’t matter where it comes from – provided you are not afraid of an inch of subtitles! And you accept “the other”. Good call, academy. Better late than never.

