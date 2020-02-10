With Luke Fickell staying in Cincinnati, Bearcats would be wise to make his stay more comfortable

Advertisement

Luke Fickell has earned the luxury of patience. He has turned Cincinnati football into something extraordinary, so he can comfortably wait until he is offered an extraordinary opportunity.

This does not mean that it is a simple game to play. At some point during the weekend when Fickell said no to the nice people in Michigan State who offer him to become even richer than he already is, he took a path that many coaches with similar talent and achievements were not brave enough to make.

Advertisement

He bets on his own ability, on the benefits inherent in Cincinnati and on what he has done – both to revive and improve it – by passing on greater immediate wealth.

MORE: Five best coaching candidates to replace Mark Dantonio

Now it’s time for the university to do something daring: offer Fickell the kind of security that could delay his departure until only the best promotion is available to him. The Bearcats can never pay for Power 5 money unless they end up in a Power 5 conference somehow. However, they can afford to pay Cincinnati money for a longer period – say a decade – and to give the current Bearcats football coach the certainty that he will at least be the future Bearcats football coach.

That is one of the few fears of a coach in this situation: what if I reject this money and I get a bad break or a bad boss and they fire me here? If I go there and get canned, I have earned all that money.

That’s why there are so few Mark Fews.

Cincinnati has a new athletic director, John Cunningham, who is wise not to make the same decisions as his predecessor. Fickell took over a program that was consistently ranked with the best in its class, even as it changed from Conference USA to the Big East to the American, until Tommy Tuberville came to town and burned it down completely.

No sorry. That is not the best metaphor to use; burning it would have taken some effort.

Mark Dantonio built the foundation almost 20 years ago with his recruitment. Then Brian Kelly made sure Cincinnatians cared about the Bearcats because of the strength of his personality and the success of the team. It reached a perfect regular season and a Big East title a decade ago.

Fickell restored that level of success in just three seasons, with an appearance in the 2019 AAC championships and the Birmingham Bowl victory over Boston College. Most starters from that team stay. That is also a reason why Fickell does that. He knows that if this goes well, there will be more opportunities next winter.

Michigan State has been a great football program, and even played in the 2015 College Football Playoff. Only a Spartan would deny it, but it is the fourth best job in his own division. Life in the Big Ten East not only means trying to get the steam train from Ohio State, but also having to rush past Penn State and Michigan to get there.

MORE: 2019 carousel of the football coach

Nobody knows which head coach jobs for university football can open after the 2020 season. There may be several benefits than MSU. Or not. That’s another guess that Fickell takes.

However, Cincinnati should definitely stay for him. That is where long-term renewal becomes a factor – not to guarantee that he will remain a Bearcat for a decade, but to ensure that the option remains.

Fickell should leave from Cincinnati whenever he wants, not when he needs it. Determining the difference may be the responsibility of Cincinnati’s administration.

. [TagsToTranslate] Cincinnati