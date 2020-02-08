With Lake Taal closed, Batangas highlights other tourist spots to boost the economy

Advertisement

BATANGAS, Philippines – Aside from the companies directly affected by the Taal volcano eruption, business in and around Batangas province is normal, Governor Hermilando Mandanas said during the Batangas Economic Recovery Round Table (BERRT) at the Lima Park Hotel in the municipality of Malvar on Friday February 7th.

The discussion discussed the disruptions and losses that the volcanic eruption has brought to the province’s economy, especially tourism, and how different sectors can help increase disaster resilience.

According to Mandanas, the cities and towns of Batangas were divided into two categories based on their tourism eligibility: the “lakeside” cities around Lake Taal and the “Bayshore” cities with a view of Balayan Bay, Batangas Bay and Tayabas bay.

“The other part of Batangas, overlooking Balayan Bay and Batangas Bay, is generally safe for visitors and tourists. We invite you all to continue visiting and enjoying the cultural heritage of Batangas and the “Fun, Food, Faith Tourism” it contains, ”said Mandanas.

With the upcoming Catholic Lent, religious tourists can fulfill their Visita Iglesia in the Padre Pio National Shrine and in old churches in Batangas City and Lipa City. In April the Senakulo or Passion Play is performed at the Montemaria Pilgrimage Center in Batangas City.

There are also provincial beaches that will be open all summer.

The Taal volcano erupted on January 12 and spat out a 15-kilometer column of ash that covered the surrounding areas with ashes and stone chips. More than 300,000 people had to leave their homes.

After that, evacuees from the affected parts of Batangas and Cavite provinces waited for two weeks, while state volcanologists triggered alarm level 4 over the volcano, which indicated the danger of a dangerous, explosive eruption.

Several cities were blocked until the volcano’s activity declined slightly, prompting government volcanologists to downgrade to alarm level 3 on January 26.

Although the majority of the evacuees were allowed to return home, around 21.00 remain in evacuation centers. Parts of the cities of Agoncillo, Laurel, Balete, Talisay and San Nicolas are still closed, including the volcanic island of Taal, which had been a major tourist attraction.

In fact, the national government has declared the island completely banned.

The ordeal inflicted 3.4 billion pesetas on infrastructure and agriculture in Batangas, Cavite and Laguna provinces.

“Batangas offers more than just the volcanic island. Although I have to admit that this is a major blow to our tourism industry, it is also a good opportunity for us to highlight and focus on other areas that do not only affect our beaches but also limit it to other popular summer destinations, ”said Marc Leviste, Vice Governor of Batangas.

Leviste, who is also chairman of the provincial government’s tourism committee, expects some hesitation among tourists, but said that an adequate plan would allow Batangas to offset the revenue it needed for tourism on the volcanic island.

“I am familiar with the concept of adventure tourism or thrill tourism. When the Mayon volcano erupted, photo hobbyists flocked to Albay and Legazpi City to see the volcano erupt first-hand. Many people do this, from skydiving to zip-lining jumping from waterfalls. We just have to develop a plan that will ensure people’s safety, ”Leviste said.

“Since we’re going to take advantage of” dark tourism, “we can’t even risk a life,” he added.

Batangas is a popular summer destination due to its proximity to Metro Manila. Apart from the beaches in different parts of the province, the Verde Island Passage off the banks of Batangas is known to divers as the center of marine biodiversity.

Organized by the First Asia Institute of Technology and Humanities as part of its Batangas Development Summit initiative, BERRT is a privately run, cross-sectoral initiative that aims to coordinate efforts to recover from the recent volcanic eruption. – Rappler.com