With an unsafe VFA, Duterte strikes the United States again

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte fired a new round of tirades against the United States when he doubled threats to end the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the Philippines.

Duterte said Monday, February 10, while “understanding” the benefits and costs of abolishing the VFA, he could not overlook the US government’s insults after the legislature pushed for sanctions against Filipino officials who committed extrajudicial killings and the arrest of the senator were involved in Leila de Lima.

Duterte said U.S. President Donald Trump and other senior officials were trying to prevent the lifting of the VFA he was trying to implement.

“I make it public because the official says: Si Trump pati’yung others are trying to save the Visiting Forces Agreement. Sabi ko, ayaw ko. One (reason) is that napakabastos na ‘yung Amerikano. Talagang sobrang bastos,” Duterte said in a speech to the local leaders.

(I make it public because I’m an official: Trump and the others are trying to save the Visiting Forces Agreement. I said I don’t want to. One reason is that the Americans are very rude. They are extremely rude.)

Duterte previously said he wanted to end the Philippines’ longstanding defense pact with the Americans after the U.S. government canceled the visa of his former chief of police and today’s senator Ronald dela Rosa.

He later said that he took his decision seriously and that his decision to do so was anchored in the U.S. legislature’s efforts to impose travel and financial restrictions on Filipino officials.

“Imagine that you are demanding the release of De Lima and her threat that we will not receive any help and (her threat) that anyone who has been involved in the detention of De Lima not be allowed to go to the United States. .. Putang ina, ano ba nasa America na ganunin mo ako? (Bastard, what is there in America for you to treat me so disrespectfully?) “Said Duterte.

“‘Yan ang whine ko. Sobra sila uminsulto kasi. Sobra na,” he added. (This is my complaint. You insulted me too much. It’s too much.)

Risky decision. Persistent insistence on the lifting of the VFA is reflected in the criticism that he has brought the VFA to its knees because of a political ally’s visa complaints. Top officials such as Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin Jr. and Defense Minister Delfin Lorenzana have previously warned of the far-reaching consequences of the Philippines’ lifting of the VFA.

The VFA, ratified in 1999, provides a legal framework for the presence of US military personnel in the Philippines and gives substance to the 1951 mutual defense agreement between the Philippines and the United States.

Locsin had previously told a Senate group that the VFA was a deterrent to Chinese aggression in the West Philippine Sea. relief from major disasters; helped the Philippine military modernize and combat terrorism; and promoted economic relations not only with the United States, but also with its allies. (READ: Duterte is jeopardizing the security of the Philippines with threats to scrap VFA)

(FULL TEXT: Locsin to assess impact of VFA termination)

Still, Duterte insisted that the Asian giant “(not) harm China when we do nothing that is harmful to China.” Duterte has made relations with Beijing a priority by holding a decades-long naval dispute in exchange for Beijing loans and grants.

Aside from that, the president also claimed that the Philippines was less secure with the VFA, as prepositioning of assets in the US – made possible by the Enhanced Cooperation Development Agreement (EDCA) – made the country a target of attack. He expressed the possibility that the Philippines would remain unsafe because he “really didn’t know … whether there were nuclear weapons in the Philippines that were brought by the Americans”.

However, the EDCA is clearly in favor of a ban on the pre-positioning of nuclear weapons. Article IV, Section 6 of the Agreement expressly states: “The prepositioned material does not include nuclear weapons.”

No US trip. In his speech, Duterte also reaffirmed that he was not inclined to travel to the United States in March for his special summit with Southeast Asian leaders.

Malacañang had previously announced that Duterte and Trump were supposed to be on the phone without saying what the two leaders were talking about. – Rappler.com