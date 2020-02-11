With a view to China and Russia, Trump is proposing $ 740 billion as a defense budget

Advertisement

By: PTI | Washington |

Published: February 11, 2020, 7:52:19 am

US President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump proposed $ 740 billion as a national security budget for 2021 on Monday, with China and Russia planning a military modernization program that is challenging the United States.

A key aspect of his defense budget proposals is a massive $ 28.9 billion modernization of nuclear energy, a missile defeat, and a $ 20.3 billion defense budget. He has also proposed $ 18 billion for the space sector, $ 9.8 billion for the cyber sector, and $ 56.9 billion for aviation.

In its budget proposals, released by the White House and the Pentagon, the Trump administration has underlined the threat posed by its two main opponents, Russia and China, who are on a military modernization course and are putting pressure on their neighbors.

“While the American people are still exposed to the dangers of Islamist terrorists and transnational criminals, America is also facing challenges from resurgent rival nation states, including China and Russia. The budget reflects the need for a new American stance that reflects the realities of this new era, ”said the budget proposal that the White House addressed to Congress.

Unlike in India, where the Union finance minister is making the budget proposals and giving a speech to Parliament, the US President sends his annual budget proposals to Congress, which will debate, advise, and vote on them over the next few months.

“The budget prioritizes funding programs that would bring war benefits against China and Russia, and supports the past three years’ efforts to focus defense investments on modernization, lethality, and innovation that give the nation’s troops a competitive advantage over all opponents.” House said.

Building on the national defense strategy for 2018, the budget will build on the efforts of the past three years to prioritize investments in modernization, lethality and innovation.

The budget continues the administration’s work to rebuild the military and improve readiness, while balancing out the need for reform, efficiency and accountability at every level, the White House said.

The Pentagon said in its budget proposal that the security environment continues to change dangerously. China and Russia continue to use aggressive tactics to force neighbors to suppress dissent and undermine freedom.

“They pose existential challenges to the interests of the United States and global norms,” ​​it said. Iran and North Korea continued to pursue weapons of mass destruction.

According to the Pentagon, China has one of the largest armed forces in the world and is increasingly feeling comfortable to represent itself as the antipole to the United States. Russia has also upgraded conventional forces while investing heavily in cyber, space, electronic warfare, and hybrid warfare.

Beijing continues to violate the sovereignty of the Indo-Pacific states and extend its overseas control under the pretext of investing in belt and road infrastructure.

In the meantime, it is striving to take advantage of emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and 5G while taking advantage of other nations’ intellectual property, said the Department of Defense.

