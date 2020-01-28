With a gene test, football players can be at risk for brain problems

Advertisement

A gene mutation involved in the risk of Alzheimer’s disease can also damage memory in footballers who are often at the ball, a new study suggests.

The finding may have consequences for young athletes in contact sports where the head may hit while playing.

Among football players who head the ball the most, those with the gene mutation called the apolipoprotein E epsilon4 or APOE e4, allele did four times worse on memory tests than those who lead the ball the least, the researchers found.

“This is important because headlines are generally seen as unimportant,” said lead researcher Dr. Michael Lipton, professor of radiology at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City.

“Most people have relatively modest exposure and don’t seem to be adversely affected. It’s really like you have other risk factors such as this gene,” he said. Lipton noted that about 25 percent of the population carries the APOE e4 allele.

Lipton said the brain injuries to the head are not concussions, but rather minor subclinical damage that causes no obvious symptoms.

Excessive head hit is the ball with the head at least 1000 times a year. That may seem like a lot, but the Lipton team discovered that some players hit the ball 15,000 times a year.

For the report, Lipton and his colleagues studied nearly 380 amateur football players who participated in a football study from November 2013 to January 2018. Among these players, 355 had sequenced their genes to search for the APOE e4 allele.

All players had played football for five years or more, and during various visits to the clinic they did memory tests and estimated how often they had headed the ball. A total of 352 players with more than 1200 test sessions were analyzed.

According to Lipton, many of the consequences of driving for those who wear the APOE e4 allele are unknown. For example, it is not known whether the damage heals itself or is permanent and how much rate is too much.

“A much larger study would be needed to really determine where the threshold is, but in general the threshold is in the order of a thousand headers a year,” he said.

Dr. Sam Gandy, president of Alzheimer’s research and director of the Mount Sinai Center for Cognitive Health and NFL Neurological Care in New York City, thinks there is growing evidence that carriers of the APOE e4 allele are really at risk of developing dementia if they play a lot contact sports.

“I think it’s time to seriously consider how and where in the system there should be an option to inform parents about the potential risks of the APOE e4 allele, especially when two copies are present,” Gandy explained. .

This will be expensive and cumbersome to implement, he said. “But if we do everything we can to protect the brains of child athletes, it seems to me that children with two copies of APOE e4 should be identified and their parents must have informed consent,” Gandy said.

As early as 1997, Gandy and his colleagues identified the link between APOE e4 allele and degenerative brain disease, chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, seen in footballers and boxers.

Battlefield explosion exposure has been added to the list of triggers that increase the risk of CTE, and with this latest report, footballers are also members of this “club” with a high risk of serious cognitive impairment due to genetic vulnerability and repeated brain injury, he said.

“Almost no one with two APOE e4 alleles escapes dementia and exposing children with two APOE e4 alleles to collision sports can very well guarantee that they will lose cognitive function,” Gandy said.

The report was published online on January 27 in JAMA Neurology.

Dr. Gayatri Devi is a neurologist and psychiatrist at the Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. She said: “In a world that is becoming increasingly competitive, especially in the field of sport, athletes are looking for a head start, sometimes at high personal costs. The use of the head as a weapon or tool involves costs because the skull is our most precious organ houses – – the brain inside. Nature housed our soft brains in our very hard skulls for an excellent reason – protection. “

