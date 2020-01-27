Winter 2020 nail trends to try now

Advertisement

Selin Alemdar

Trends are cyclical, so it’s no surprise that our favorite nail looks from the 90s have a return. French tips are still alive this winter season, but we also see the return of a new throwback. Sarah Gibson Tuttle, founder and CEO of Olive & June, says that short dark nails – reminiscent of our edgy Hot Topic days – are one of the biggest trends for the winter.

“Short, dark nails from the 90s are back!” she says. “We see our customers reaching darker shades earlier than in winter’s past.” The trend can be worn with solid colors, but Gibson Tuttle recommends experimenting with shapes and negative space. The most important thing is that your mani should embrace the moody colors of the season.

Further on, Gibson Tuttle presents the five largest winter nail trends you can try now.

1. French manicure

“Everyone now loves French manis (they are everywhere!) And we are also seeing a revival of the French moon,” says Tuttle. “I like to use a dark or metallic Polish hue as a French dot or traced along the cuticle line.”

2. Short dark nails

“I like a real black, but also really chocolate brown,” says Tuttle. “Try a midnight blue or a vampy plum for your version of edgy.”

3. Negative space

“Negative space mania has always been a simple way to add dimension,” Tuttle explains. “For the winter we see a lot of creativity in color choice and the shapes you can make. I personally love a metallic golden crescent mani.”

4. Metallics

“Metallics are incredibly versatile, whether you opt for a solid metal mani, a mixed metal ombre, a skinny French, or you can add a doll of art, i.e. mani jewelry,” Tuttle recommends. “Rose Gold is currently the favorite metal shade of our customers.”

5. Animal prints

“Animal print is still far away,” says Tuttle. “My personal favorite is a leopard print that created our amazing manicure with our new winter colors. I screamed when I saw it!”

