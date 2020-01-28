Winners of the Grammys 2020 on the consequence of sound

Advertisement

Tyler, creator, Billie Eilish (photos by Ben Kaye) and Tool (photo by Kevin RC Wilson)

Despite all the controversy that swirled around the awards ceremony before Sunday evening, the 2020 Grammys were in fact something of a historic event. Atypically for the very deplorable honors, most of the winners undoubtedly deserved their trophies. Sure, there are always disagreements about having this or that thing, but it seems harder than ever this year to say that artists returning home with golden gramophones shouldn’t be making room on their coats.

Again, we may be a little biased here at Consequence of Sound. Many of the evening’s winners are some of our favorite artists, individuals and groups that we have covered extensively since their inception. I’m not going to lie, there is some satisfaction in seeing people that we have long defended rise to the top of culture on a national scene. Of course, these talents would certainly have required Grammy consideration even without our support; it’s now that these features and interviews have a little more sparkle.

Below we have highlighted some of the exclusive content and stories that we have created over the years with the biggest winners from last night. You can also revisit all the performances of the show and see what other ideas there are to take from the biggest evening of Music.

Alicia Keys

Just weeks before she takes office at the Grammys, Alicia Keys called This Must Be the Gig to discuss everything she has in the works. From her first album in four years, ALICIA, to her new book, More Myself, to her next tour, the singer-songwriter has revealed new details about all the things she had in mind. Watch the interview below.

The

Anderson .Paak

Anderson’s excellent Ventura. Paak was one of our favorite albums of 2019, so of course we were thrilled to see him win the best R&B album. “Come Home”, which presents André 3000, also won the prize for the best R&B performance, so it was a great evening for our only guest TMBTG. Revisit the appearance of .Paak on the podcast recorded at the Osheaga Festival in 2018.

Beyonce

Beyoncé’s epic Netflix concert documentary Homecoming won the award for best musical film, and it was a fitting ending to the film’s journey. The documentary detailed the creation of the Beirut Coachella headlining show from 2018, a performance that we named one of the defining moments of the festival.

Billie eilish

We all already knew that Billie Eilish was the most important thing in pop music, but on Sunday evening, she officially sealed her place in history as a legend. She won four General Field awards – Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Disc of the Year – becoming the youngest artist to do so, and only the second to do it all in one night. Look, not to say “we told you,” but we named her Rookie of the Year in 2018 and Artist of the Year in 2019. It’s massive growth in just one year, and its load of Grammy Awards certainly adds a level of approval to all the praise she has received.

Her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go ?, Bringing AotY home, made her the youngest artist to ever receive the award. It was not just one of our absolute favorite albums from last year, but one of our decade-long highs. The single “bad guy”, winner of several Grammy Awards, also landed at number 2 on our Top Songs of 2019 list, which also earned him a place on our best list of the 2010s.

Cage the elephant

Eternal favorite Cage the Elephant won his second Grammy for Best Rock Album, this time for Social Cues. It was the last feather at the end of the big year for the group, which won more Alt Rock # 1 singles than any other group in the past decade when “Social Cues” reached the top. charts. Guitarist Brad Shultz discussed the disc before it was released on Kyle Meredith With…, an interview which you can watch below.

Gloria Gaynor

At 70, the iconic Gloria Gaynor only won her second Grammy – and the first in 40 years – when Testimony won the best gospel album Roots. The Queen of Disco was a recent guest for the live recording of This Must Be the Gig, which you can listen to below.

The

Lizzo

Lizzo may have lost the best rewards against Billie Eilish – but so did everyone. However, she herself won an armful of trophies. His acclaimed album Cuz I Love You won the award for best contemporary urban album, while the singles “Truth Hurts” and “Jerome” won the best solo pop performance respectively (beating Eilish’s “villain”) and the best traditional R&B performance. The album climbed to 7th on our list of the best of 2019, and the gigantic single “Juice” was not only one of the top 3 of our 50 best song selections of 2019, but it also got a place on our list of the best from 2010.. She was also named one of the best live artists of the year, talents that she proved by opening the Grammys show and that she will double when she becomes the first woman to make the headlines of Bonnaroo.

Rosalía

Rosalía deserves all the accolades, so even if it is only the prize for the best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative casting, we are happy that she has obtained a Grammy Gold. While the strangely large category could be a blow to the Grammys’ commitment to representation, the fact that Rosalía delivers fiery flamenco treatment of a performance during the broadcast was a victory not only for Latin fans, but for music lovers. in general. See the best the Grammys have had on Latin music.

Tanya Tucker

Finally winning the first Grammy in her 50-year career, Tanya Tucker shared a golden gramophone with Brandi Carlile, who co-produced her album While I’m Livin ‘and co-wrote the best winning country song “Bring My Flowers Now “. Helping Tucker win the honor is just another example of how Carlile, one of the Highwomen, is helping to change the stature of female artists in country music. Here’s a list of 10 other country albums every music fan should own.

Tool

Fans would have rebelled if Tool hadn’t won the Grammy they were nominated for. Fortunately, our group of the year 2019 obtained the best metal performance for the epic “7empest” of one of the best hard rock albums of the year, the highly anticipated Fear Inoculum. The song itself landed at # 2 on our list of 30 Best Metal + Hard Rock Songs of 2019.

Tyler the creator

Tyler, the creator, may have mixed feelings about the Grammys’ consideration for rap and “urban” music, but we’re still thrilled to finally see him win Grammy gold for the incredible IGOR. We named the # 6 daring record on our list of the best in 2019 and rated Tyler’s live shows as among the most defining of the decade. A quick revisit of his overwhelming performance at the Grammys confirms this.

Vampire weekend

We understand that the Grammys really have nowhere to stick a group like Vampire Weekend, except under the label “Alternative”, awarding them the prize for the best album of alternative music for Father of the Bride. This effort was in the top 10 on our list of the 50 best albums of 2019, so it is well deserved. But if we’re going to nitpick, we really see Vampire Weekend as an indie band (not independent, notice). In fact, we argued that they simply won the age of independent rock, a musical period that they launched and defined with their second album, Contra in 2010. We revisited the album on the occasion of its 10th anniversary.

Willie nelson

Sure, there could have been more “modern” selections for the Grammy Best Country Solo Performance, but can you really chat with Willie Nelson? “Ride Me Back Home”, the title song of Nelson’s 69th (!!) feature film, won the legend of 86 years of honor this year. In September, Consequence Podcast Network launched a new iteration of our podcast The Opus with host Andy Bothwell (Astronautalis), delving deep into the legacy of Nelson’s classic concept album, Red Headed Stranger. Watch episode 1 below.

