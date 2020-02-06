Winners and losers of the NBA trading period: heat makes large movements; Warriors act D'Angelo Russell; Lakers is silent

Advertisement

It was an exciting final week of NBA deals before Thursday’s trading period, as a few notable players changed teams and a few playoff-bound organizations had a lot of talent.

Among the big moves were Clint Capela to the Hawks, Robert Covington to the Rockets, Andre Iguodala to the Heat, D’Angelo Russell to the Timberwolves and Andre Drummond to the Cavaliers.

Some contenders, however, remained patient and apparently felt that their current selection was sufficient for the late season. The Lakers were probably the most striking non-movers this week.

Let’s break off all the action with our winners and losers of the trade deadline.

Winners of the NBA trade deadline

Warmth

Pat Riley still has the masterpiece.

Miami ‘s most important decision maker somehow managed to add more depth than any other competitor of Eastern Conference without sacrificing financial flexibility. He added Iguodala, Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill of the Grizzlies and received an injured Justise Winslow, who could not have helped the team to get his body right. In addition, Riley is paying the nearly $ 30 million salary that Dion Waiters and James Johnson will earn next year.

Heat trades Justise Winslow effectively to acquire Andre Iguodala and to release $ 27 million next season.

-19-20: Saves ~ $ 3 million tax (from $ 1.9 million)

-20-21: Can get $ 28M- $ 40M cap space (based on Olynyk PO), or stay above cap with access to MLE, $ 7.5M TPE

-21-22: No impact

– Albert Nahmad (@AlbertNahmad) 6 February 2020

The heat was 34-16 which entered the trade term. They must now easily achieve the 50-win, with the potential to get closer to 60 wins after winning just 39 wins last season. For reference: 55 wins this season would bring them more than in LeBron James’ last year in Miami.

Andre Iguodala

Iguodala took an eight-month vacation and then received a huge sum of money from the heat. After completing the season with the Grizzlies so far, the 36-year-old signed a two-year extension, $ 30 million, with the second year being a team option. He is now also in a team with NBA Finals ambitions.

CJ McCollum put the situation in perspective on Wednesday evening:

Bruh you are a legend @ andre. My husband spent half the season. Spent time with his family. Has promoted his book. His plans after retirement were tightened up and redeemed 😂✊🏾 respect bruh.

– CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) 6 February 2020

Grizzlies

Memphis has transformed an impressive job from a dead-end franchise full of older veterans to an exciting young team ready to reach the Western Conference rankings in the next few years. Other teams, such as the Pistons and Magic, should be jealous of such a rapid reversal.

This week, the Grizzlies accelerated their reconstruction by sharing expiring contracts with contenders in exchange for long-term assets and signing rising 24-year-old scorer Dillon Brooks for a tasty contract extension.

Managing Director Zach Kleiman exchanged Iguodala, Crowder and Hill for Winslow, Waiters and Johnson, who was subsequently transferred to Minnesota for Gorgui Dieng center. Winslow is the big draw there – at the age of 23 he still has time to become the two-way monster scouts he thought he could become, and of course he fits into the current schedule. Waiters and Dieng are much paid pills that Memphis had to take to close the deals.

Brooks, who scores more than 16 points this season, signed an extension of $ 35 million on Wednesday-evening with three years that will keep him under contract until the 2021-22 season. The deal is very reasonable for the Grizzlies, and it hinders their ability to become Jaren Jackson Jr. and Yes Morant on the road to sign again. Shooting Brooks’ outdoors is a great addition to Morant, who is an expert drive-and-kick player at his best with snipers flanking him.

Hawks

With Capela in the fold, Atlanta is ready to make a play-off run next year given the underwhelming lower half of the Eastern Conference. It will have a top five choice in the upcoming design, and although DeAndre Hunter and Cam Reddish may not be tied to starry last year, they are at least valuable depth pieces that are paid very little.

Atlanta’s starting line-up can be juicy next year: Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, Anthony Edwards (possibly), John Collins and Capela. From the bank, it will have Hunter, Reddish, Dewayne Dedmon and Bruno Fernando, with money available to add to the group with signing sessions from free agents.

This should soon become one of the most exciting teams in the competition.

Karl-Anthony Towns

The Timberwolves have lost 17 amazing straight matches in which Towns has played. It wasn’t all his fault – he averaged 27.1 points and 9.1 rebounds per game over that period.

After Minnesota exchanged for Russell, his close friend, Towns should finally be on the winning side. He has a perfect pick-and-roll partner and renewed hope for the future of this franchise.

Losers of NBA trading periods

Warriors

Golden State released Russell to Minnesota on Thursday for Andrew Wiggins, a future pick in the first round and a future pick in the second round. The trade was somewhat surprising, as team reporters reported throughout the week that the Warriors were willing to hold Russell until at least the summer.

Although Wiggins has a better positional fit than Russell because of his ability to play small forward alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, it is unclear whether he is the best player who could have gotten Golden State in exchange for a 23-year-old emerging guard. As we explained in our review of the deal, the future choices can be duds.

Rockets

Exchanging Capela to bring in Covington was a big gamble on the Rockets. The Covington shooting can help the floor distance and coach Mike D’Antoni to work in his favorite run-and-gun style. But the lack of a center and an extreme small-ball approach can be a disaster, especially with so little time to scream for the late season.

To the contrary, this transaction reads as a desperate step to save Russell Westbrook’s shrinking, non-shooting presence in the line-up.

Lakers

Although the Lakers did not have much room to make deals, it remained disappointing that they could not strengthen their defenses. The rival Clippers meanwhile brought in a solid wing producer in Marcus Morris. The Lakers will now try to lure this point keeper Darren Collison out of retirement this month to keep up.

Thunder

Don’t get us wrong: the Thunder front office has generally done an excellent job preparing his team for the future, and it’s understandable that it decided to keep veterans like Danilo Gallinari and Dennis Schroder around this year to make a playoff push. But the sale of a few assets, as the Thunder reportedly considered, would have made the sweeter organization even sweeter for the next few years.

Oklahoma City already has the four future unprotected first round picks it got from the Clippers in its summer trade for Paul George, and it has five current spin players that are 21 or younger: Darius Bazley, Luguentz Dort, Hamidou Diallo, Terrance Ferguson and Shai Gilgeous Alexander. SGA is considered a star in the making, while the others can at least be solid role players in the coming years.

It would have been nice to see how much further Sam Presti could have taken his treasury of future assets with him if he had shared Gallinari and Schroder this week.