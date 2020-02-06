Advertisement

Only 36 people received windrush compensation payments 10 months after the program started. The Home Office announced that it has announced an extension of the filing deadline in response to widespread complaints.

The renewal is frustrated by people who have already submitted claims or tried to fill out the compensation form. Activists have asked the government to fund legal advice so applicants can be helped to apply.

The Home Office has so far paid out a total of only £ 62,198 to 36 people from an equalization potential that could range between £ 200m and £ 570m. Over 1,100 people have submitted claims. It is not clear how many people were affected by the scandal – many lost their jobs and homes, received no social benefits or medical care, and were detained or deported in extreme cases – but since the government first campaigned for it in April 2018 Excused the mistake, more than 8,000 people have received documents showing that they are legally here.

Advertisement

The deadline for compensation has been extended by two years, so that those affected by the immigration scandal, in which the Home Office incorrectly classified thousands of people legally residing in the United Kingdom as illegal immigrants, are entitled to compensation until April 2023.

The Home Office has also agreed to make the application process more flexible and has agreed to consider a wider range of circumstances. People are no longer asked to prove that they immediately took steps to fix their immigration status when they discovered that there was a problem.

Charities that work with applicants indicate that many have been so concerned that they have avoided interacting with the Home Office or an official organization for years.

The Home Secretary, Priti Patel, said: “Successive governments have failed the windrush generation. That is why we listened to the feedback from church leaders and those affected to find out how the government can do justice to those who have done so much for our good country. “

The Ministry of Interior announcement was welcomed by groups assisting individuals in seeking compensation. However, it was disappointing that no money had been made available for legal advice. Funding was provided for citizen counseling to support applicants, but feedback from applicants was mixed.

One that is still waiting for compensation is Joycelyn John. The Home Office booked her on a flight to Grenada, a country where she hadn’t lived since retiring at the age of four in 1963 after telling her that she was illegally here. She applied last April and is angry about the long wait, not least because she still has debts because of the problem. She spent 18 months in Grenada before being allowed to return when the problem was revealed in 2018.

“I call every week and they say to me,” I can’t give you any information, it’s with a clerk, it is being processed, “she said. Receiving compensation would be an” end to all grief “.

Some applicants who have been granted money are dissatisfied with the amount and attribute this to the fact that they had no advice when filling out the form. Glenda Caesar said she would reject the £ 22,000 offered to her in December and describe her as “insultingly low” because she only covered one annual loss of earnings, even though she was unemployed for a decade because she was considered illegal here. She came to Britain legally in 1961 as a three-month-old child. The home office system enables people to request payment verification.

Martin Forde, the lawyer who designed the system, said the changes meant that the system was “easier to navigate, more accessible than ever, and fair compensation for all concerned.”

Bell Rebeiro-Addy, the shadow immigration minister, said it was disappointing that so few people had received payments. “It is good that the program has been expanded, but there are people who are still penniless after what happened to them. You need to access support quickly, ”she said.

Windrush activist Patrick Vernon said he hoped the government would fund advisory services to support applicants, as well as providing funds to fund organizations that help EU citizens apply for settler status after Brexit. Applicants must fill out an 18-page form with 43 pages of instructions and provide extensive evidence. Lawyer Jacqueline McKenzie, who has given dozens of people free advice to those affected by the windrush scandal, said she was “amazed at the very low interest paid out.”

She said, “A very large cohort of people is having a hard time making applications, even with the help of the Citizens Advice.”